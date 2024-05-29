Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

may 29, 2024

10 Ways to Use Hibiscus for Healthy Hair 

Regularly massaging your scalp with hibiscus oil can stimulate hair growth and prevent dryness

Hibiscus Oil Massage

 Image: Freepik

Blend hibiscus leaves and flowers into a paste, and apply as a mask for shiny, strong hair

Hibiscus Hair Mask

 Image: Freepik

Add hibiscus extract to your shampoo for extra nourishment and to reduce dandruff

Hibiscus Infused Shampoo

 Image: Freepik

Use hibiscus tea as a final hair rinse to enhance natural shine and manageability

 Hibiscus Hair Rinse

 Image: Freepik

Mix hibiscus powder with aloe vera gel to soothe the scalp and promote hair growth

Hibiscus and Aloe Vera Gel

 Image: Freepik

Combine hibiscus powder with yogurt for a deep conditioning treatment that strengthens hair

Hibiscus and Yogurt Conditioner

 Image: Freepik

Prepare a leave-in spray with hibiscus tea to hydrate and protect your hair throughout the day

 Hibiscus Leave-in Spray

 Image: Freepik

Use hibiscus powder as a gentle scalp scrub to remove dead skin cells and improve circulation

Hibiscus Powder Scalp Scrub

 Image: Freepik

Heat hibiscus oil and apply it as a hot oil treatment to repair damaged hair and split ends

Hibiscus Oil Hot Treatment

 Image: Freepik

Mix hibiscus powder with coconut milk for a nutrient-rich hair pack that promotes softness and elasticity

Hibiscus and Coconut Milk Pack

 Image: Freepik

