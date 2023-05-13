MAY 13, 2023
10 Ways To Use Peppermint Oil For Hair
Image- Pexels
Make a concoction using 3 teaspoons of coconut oil and 2-3 drops of peppermint oil and massage for 15 minutes
Peppermint oil with coconut oil
Mix 2-3 drops of jojoba oil and 1-2 drops of peppermint oil and apply to your hair
Image- Pexels
Peppermint oil with jojoba oil
Mix ¼ cup of shea butter with an equal quantity of coconut oil and add 5 drops of peppermint oil to it. Massage this mixture gently onto the hair strands
Image- Pexels
Peppermint oil with shea butter
Image- Pexels
Peppermint oil with rosemary oil
You can mix ½ cup of castile soap with 10 drops of rosemary oil and 5 drops of peppermint oil to make an effective shampoo of your own
Combine 1-2 drops of peppermint oil in a carrier oil, such as almond oil, and enjoy the benefits of a well-nourished, healthy mane
Image- Pexels
Peppermint oil with almond oil
Combine 1 tablespoon of honey, and 1 teaspoon of sugar, with 2 or 3 drops of peppermint essential oil. Gently massage the scrub into your scalp
Image- Pexels
Peppermint oil with honey
Combining 5 drops of peppermint oil, 1 teaspoon of jojoba oil, and 2 teaspoons of castor oil is a great way to deal with skin conditions
Image- Pexels
Peppermint oil with castor oil
Add 5 drops of peppermint essential oil and 1/2 cup of olive oil to a quarter cup of mashed avocado. Apply the mask to the ends after shampooing
Image- Pexels
Peppermint oil with olive oil
Add 2-3 drops of peppermint essential oil to 2-3 teaspoons of your regular shampoo to incorporate the oil into your daily hair-care routine
Image- Pexels
Peppermint oil with your regular shampoo
Mix 2-3 teaspoons of conditioner with 2-3 drops of peppermint essential oil, and use it after a hair wash
Image- Pexels
Peppermint oil with your regular conditioner
