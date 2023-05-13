Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

MAY 13, 2023

10 Ways To Use Peppermint Oil For Hair

Image- Pexels

Make a concoction using 3 teaspoons of coconut oil and 2-3 drops of peppermint oil and massage for 15 minutes

Peppermint oil with coconut oil

Mix 2-3 drops of jojoba oil and 1-2 drops of peppermint oil and apply to your hair 

Image- Pexels

Peppermint oil with jojoba oil

Mix ¼ cup of shea butter with an equal quantity of coconut oil and add 5 drops of peppermint oil to it. Massage this mixture gently onto the hair strands

Image- Pexels

Peppermint oil with shea butter 

Image- Pexels

Peppermint oil with rosemary oil 

You can mix ½ cup of castile soap with 10 drops of rosemary oil and 5 drops of peppermint oil to make an effective shampoo of your own

Combine 1-2 drops of peppermint oil in a carrier oil, such as almond oil, and enjoy the benefits of a well-nourished, healthy mane

Image- Pexels

Peppermint oil with almond oil 

Combine 1 tablespoon of honey, and 1 teaspoon of sugar, with 2 or 3 drops of peppermint essential oil. Gently massage the scrub into your scalp

Image- Pexels

Peppermint oil with honey 

Combining 5 drops of peppermint oil, 1 teaspoon of jojoba oil, and 2 teaspoons of castor oil is a great way to deal with skin conditions

Image- Pexels

Peppermint oil with castor oil

Add 5 drops of peppermint essential oil and 1/2 cup of olive oil to a quarter cup of mashed avocado. Apply the mask to the ends after shampooing

Image- Pexels

Peppermint oil with olive oil

Add 2-3 drops of peppermint essential oil to 2-3 teaspoons of your regular shampoo to incorporate the oil into your daily hair-care routine

Image- Pexels

Peppermint oil with your regular shampoo

Mix 2-3 teaspoons of conditioner with 2-3 drops of peppermint essential oil, and use it after a hair wash

Image- Pexels

Peppermint oil with your regular conditioner 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here