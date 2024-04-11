Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 11, 2024

10 Ways to Use Shea Butter

Shea butter is a natural moisturiser that can make your skin look smooth and healthy 

Dry Skin

Image Source: Pexels

Shea butter can condition your hair thoroughly preventing dandruff and frizz

Hair Care

Image Source: Pexels

Shea butter can act as efficient lip balms as it contains moisturising elements

Luscious Lips

Image Source: Pexels

Shea butter can help heal stretch marks with the help of its healing agents and vitamins

Stretch marks

Image Source: Pexels

Shea butter is a natural remedy, and it’s varied properties can be beneficial for skin

Cures Acne

Image Source: Pexels

Shea butter can cure cracked heels and help provide moisture to the dried areas

Image Source: Pexels

Cracked Heels

Insect bites are an irritating problem; Shea butter can help reduce the inflammation and skin irritation caused by these bites 

Insect Bites

Image Source: Pexels

Shea butter is often used as body scrubs to exfoliate the skin and as moisturisers to make your skin look glazed 

Body Scrub/Butter

Image Source: Pexels

Unrefined Shea butter can be used as a replacement of regular butter; it has a nutty flavor which enhances the taste

Cooking

Image Source: Pexels

A savior, indeed!Shea Butter is being used since centuries to heal and repair skin and hair related issues

Image Source: Pexels

