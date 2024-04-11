Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 11, 2024
10 Ways to Use Shea Butter
Shea butter is a natural moisturiser that can make your skin look smooth and healthy
Dry Skin
Image Source: Pexels
Shea butter can condition your hair thoroughly preventing dandruff and frizz
Hair Care
Image Source: Pexels
Shea butter can act as efficient lip balms as it contains moisturising elements
Luscious Lips
Image Source: Pexels
Shea butter can help heal stretch marks with the help of its healing agents and vitamins
Stretch marks
Image Source: Pexels
Shea butter is a natural remedy, and it’s varied properties can be beneficial for skin
Cures Acne
Image Source: Pexels
Shea butter can cure cracked heels and help provide moisture to the dried areas
Image Source: Pexels
Cracked Heels
Insect bites are an irritating problem; Shea butter can help reduce the inflammation and skin irritation caused by these bites
Insect Bites
Image Source: Pexels
Shea butter is often used as body scrubs to exfoliate the skin and as moisturisers to make your skin look glazed
Body Scrub/Butter
Image Source: Pexels
Unrefined Shea butter can be used as a replacement of regular butter; it has a nutty flavor which enhances the taste
Cooking
Image Source: Pexels
A savior, indeed!Shea Butter is being used since centuries to heal and repair skin and hair related issues
Image Source: Pexels
