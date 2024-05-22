Heading 3
10 ways to water home garden while not around
Consider using self-watering planters that have built-in reservoirs
Invest in self-watering planters
This makes watering more efficient and effective
Group plants with similar needs
Install it on your outdoor faucet to automate watering according to your pre-set schedule
Use a water timer
Drip emitters or soaker hoses help to deliver water directly to the roots of your plants, minimising water waste
Set up a drip irrigation system
Place it beneath your pots to draw water up from a reservoir below, ensuring consistent moisture for your plants
Employ capillary matting
These spikes release water as needed, providing hydration to your plants while you're away
Utilise water globes or spikes
Apply a layer of mulch around your plants to help retain soil moisture and reduce evaporation, extending watering intervals
Mulch the soil
Ask them to check on your plants and water them as necessary while you're away or on vacation
Enlist the help of a friend or neighbor
Install temporary irrigation lines with a timer that can be easily connected to a water source to automatically water your garden during vacation
Temporary Irrigation Lines
Incorporate hydrogel crystals into your soil to absorb and release water to the plants as needed, helping to maintain soil moisture levels
Hydrogel Crystals
