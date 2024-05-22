Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 22, 2024

10 ways to water home garden while not around 

Consider using self-watering planters that have built-in reservoirs

Invest in self-watering planters

Image: freepik

This makes watering more efficient and effective

Group plants with similar needs

Image: freepik

Install it on your outdoor faucet to automate watering according to your pre-set schedule

Use a water timer

Image: freepik

Drip emitters or soaker hoses help to deliver water directly to the roots of your plants, minimising water waste

Set up a drip irrigation system

Image: freepik

Place it beneath your pots to draw water up from a reservoir below, ensuring consistent moisture for your plants

Employ capillary matting

Image: pexels

These spikes release water as needed, providing hydration to your plants while you're away

Utilise water globes or spikes

Image: freepik

Apply a layer of mulch around your plants to help retain soil moisture and reduce evaporation, extending watering intervals

Mulch the soil

Image: freepik

Ask them to check on your plants and water them as necessary while you're away or on vacation

Enlist the help of a friend or neighbor

Image: freepik

Install temporary irrigation lines with a timer that can be easily connected to a water source to automatically water your garden during vacation

Image: freepik

Temporary Irrigation Lines

Incorporate hydrogel crystals into your soil to absorb and release water to the plants as needed, helping to maintain soil moisture levels

Image: freepik

Hydrogel Crystals

