Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 11, 2024
10 ways you suppress your emotions
Constantly staying busy and having a packed schedule with little to no downtime
#1
Overworking and throwing yourself completely into your work
#2
Minimizing your feelings as "no big deal" and trying to convince yourself to feel differently about things
#3
Using social media, watching TV, shopping, gaming, etc. as a means of distraction
#4
Engaging in toxic positivity and not leaving space for more challenging emotions
#5
Pretending that you're fine when someone asks how you're doing
#6
Ignoring the physical body and instead staying stuck in your head to avoid discomfort
#7
Focusing excessively on being perfect to avoid dealing with emotional imperfections
#8
#9
Withdrawing from social interactions to avoid showing or feeling emotions
Taking all the responsibility for your emotions and blaming yourself for how you feel
#10
