 Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 11, 2024

10 ways you suppress your emotions

Constantly staying busy and having a packed schedule with little to no downtime

#1

Overworking and throwing yourself completely into your work

#2

Minimizing your feelings as "no big deal" and trying to convince yourself to feel differently about things

#3

Using social media, watching TV, shopping, gaming, etc. as a means of distraction

#4

Engaging in toxic positivity and not leaving space for more challenging emotions

#5

Pretending that you're fine when someone asks how you're doing

#6

Ignoring the physical body and instead staying stuck in your head to avoid discomfort

#7

Focusing excessively on being perfect to avoid dealing with emotional imperfections

#8

#9

Withdrawing from social interactions to avoid showing or feeling emotions

Taking all the responsibility for your emotions and blaming yourself for how you feel

#10

