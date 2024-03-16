Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 16, 2024

10 Weakest Currencies In The World

The Iranian rial tops the list of the cheapest currencies in the world. The value of 1 Indian Rupee equals to 508.53 IRR

Iranian Rial (IRR)

Image Source: Pexels

Presently, 1 Indian Rupee is equal to 286.53 VND

Vietnamese Dong (VND)

Image Source: Pexels

1 Indian Rupee is equivalent to 237.59 SLL

Sierra Leonean Leone (SLL)

Image Source: Pexels

Currently, 1 Indian Rupee is equal to 232.94 LAK

Lao/Laotian Kip (LAK)

Image Source: Pexels

The value of 1 INR is equivalent to 184.40 IDR

Image Source: Pexels

Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)

Uzbekistan's economy is among the weakest, 1 Indian Rupee is equal to 145.06 UZS

Uzbekistani Som (UZS)

Image Source: Pexels

The currency value is 1 Indian Rupee equivalent to 103.20

Guinean Franc (GNF)

Image Source: Pexels

1 Indian Rupee is equal to 87.21 PYG

Paraguayan Guarani (PYG)

Image Source: Pexels

Ugandan Shilling (USH)

Image Source: Pexels

1 Indian Rupee is equivalent to 47.12 USH

1 Indian Rupee is equal to 15.88 IQD

Iraqi Dinar (IQD)

Image Source: Pexels

