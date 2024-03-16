Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 16, 2024
10 Weakest Currencies In The World
The Iranian rial tops the list of the cheapest currencies in the world. The value of 1 Indian Rupee equals to 508.53 IRR
Iranian Rial (IRR)
Presently, 1 Indian Rupee is equal to 286.53 VND
Vietnamese Dong (VND)
1 Indian Rupee is equivalent to 237.59 SLL
Sierra Leonean Leone (SLL)
Currently, 1 Indian Rupee is equal to 232.94 LAK
Lao/Laotian Kip (LAK)
The value of 1 INR is equivalent to 184.40 IDR
Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)
Uzbekistan's economy is among the weakest, 1 Indian Rupee is equal to 145.06 UZS
Uzbekistani Som (UZS)
The currency value is 1 Indian Rupee equivalent to 103.20
Guinean Franc (GNF)
1 Indian Rupee is equal to 87.21 PYG
Paraguayan Guarani (PYG)
Ugandan Shilling (USH)
1 Indian Rupee is equivalent to 47.12 USH
1 Indian Rupee is equal to 15.88 IQD
Iraqi Dinar (IQD)
