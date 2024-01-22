Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 22, 2024
10 wedding budget hacks
A wedding is the most special day in anyone's life. However, that doesn't mean you have to spend all of your life savings on it when you can use it for your and your partner's future
Big Day
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Here are some ways you can have the wedding of your dreams without spending much!
Hacks
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Opt for venues that offer all-inclusive packages. Bundling services can lead to better deals and less hassle
Choose All-Inclusive Packages
Image: Athiya Shetty's Instagram
Identify what's most important for your big day. Splurge on your priorities, like a dream venue or a top-notch photographer, and save on lesser ones
Prioritise Key Elements
Image: Elnaaz Norouzi Instagram
Don't be afraid to skip costly traditions that don't resonate with you. Personalize your day to reflect on what truly matters to you
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Rethink Traditional Elements
Consider getting married during off-peak times. Venues and vendors often offer lower rates outside the popular wedding season
Embrace Off-Peak Seasons
Image: Pexels
Consider renting or buying pre-loved dresses for your pre-wedding ceremony attire. It's a great way to wear designer outfits without the hefty price tag
Rent or Buy Pre-Loved Dresses
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Save on printing and postage costs by sending out digital invitations
Go Digital with Invitations
Image: Pexels
Opt for a Smaller Guest List
Image: Pexels
Consider inviting only close family and friends to keep costs down
Instead of a fancy multi-course meal, go for a buffet or family-style dinner, which can be more cost-effective
Simplify the Menu
Image: Pexels
