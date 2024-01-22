Heading 3

January 22, 2024

10 wedding budget hacks

A wedding is the most special day in anyone's life. However, that doesn't mean you have to spend all of your life savings on it when you can use it for your and your partner's future

Big Day 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram 

Here are some ways you can have the wedding of your dreams without spending much!

Hacks 

Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram 

Opt for venues that offer all-inclusive packages. Bundling services can lead to better deals and less hassle

Choose All-Inclusive Packages

Image: Athiya Shetty's Instagram 

Identify what's most important for your big day. Splurge on your priorities, like a dream venue or a top-notch photographer, and save on lesser ones

Prioritise Key Elements

Image: Elnaaz Norouzi Instagram 

Don't be afraid to skip costly traditions that don't resonate with you. Personalize your day to reflect on what truly matters to you

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

Rethink Traditional Elements

Consider getting married during off-peak times. Venues and vendors often offer lower rates outside the popular wedding season

Embrace Off-Peak Seasons

Image: Pexels

Consider renting or buying pre-loved dresses for your pre-wedding ceremony attire. It's a great way to wear designer outfits without the hefty price tag

Rent or Buy Pre-Loved Dresses

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Save on printing and postage costs by sending out digital invitations

Go Digital with Invitations

Image: Pexels 

Opt for a Smaller Guest List

Image: Pexels 

Consider inviting only close family and friends to keep costs down

Instead of a fancy multi-course meal, go for a buffet or family-style dinner, which can be more cost-effective

Simplify the Menu

Image: Pexels 

