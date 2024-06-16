Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 16, 2024

10 wedding wishes for a happy couple

You both are better together, and I'm so happy for the two of you, congratulations!

#1

Image: Freepik

Congratulations! May your marriage be full of all the proper ingredients - loads of love, a touch of romance, a dash of humor, and a spoonful of understanding with everlasting joy

#2

Image: Freepik

Marriage is like switching from a love story to a wrestling match. We wish you all the very best!

#3

Image: Freepik

Marriage is a beautiful thing...well, I'll ask you after a year. Congratulations to the happy couple!

#4

Image: Freepik

Congratulations to the Happy Couple! The moment I wish you all the happiness your hearts could ever conjure of!

#5

Image: Freepik

May this new chapter of your lives bind you two to stay together and be in love always

Image: Freepik

#6

Congratulations to the Bride and Groom! May You enjoy honor, love, and happiness throughout your lives together

#7

Image: Freepik

Like a lighthouse at night, may your collective love shine brightly ever. The heart-filled wishes on your marriage!

#8

Image: Freepik

Good luck with the marriage. I wish you live happily with loads of moments of ending joy and love with your mate

#9

Image: Freepik

May your marriage shine like a star and set an illustration for others in life. Happy marriage, stay in bliss. Congrats to both of you!

#10

Image: Freepik

