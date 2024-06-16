Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 16, 2024
10 wedding wishes for a happy couple
You both are better together, and I'm so happy for the two of you, congratulations!
#1
Image: Freepik
Congratulations! May your marriage be full of all the proper ingredients - loads of love, a touch of romance, a dash of humor, and a spoonful of understanding with everlasting joy
#2
Image: Freepik
Marriage is like switching from a love story to a wrestling match. We wish you all the very best!
#3
Image: Freepik
Marriage is a beautiful thing...well, I'll ask you after a year. Congratulations to the happy couple!
#4
Image: Freepik
Congratulations to the Happy Couple! The moment I wish you all the happiness your hearts could ever conjure of!
#5
Image: Freepik
May this new chapter of your lives bind you two to stay together and be in love always
Image: Freepik
#6
Congratulations to the Bride and Groom! May You enjoy honor, love, and happiness throughout your lives together
#7
Image: Freepik
Like a lighthouse at night, may your collective love shine brightly ever. The heart-filled wishes on your marriage!
#8
Image: Freepik
Good luck with the marriage. I wish you live happily with loads of moments of ending joy and love with your mate
#9
Image: Freepik
May your marriage shine like a star and set an illustration for others in life. Happy marriage, stay in bliss. Congrats to both of you!
#10
Image: Freepik
