Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
june 2, 2024
10 weekend getaways near Bengaluru
Coorg, close to Bengaluru, is a beautiful hill station with lots of coffee farms, pretty views, and a peaceful atmosphere, great for a quick break
Coorg
Image: Freepik
Ooty, not far from Bengaluru, is a lovely place with nice weather, pretty scenery, and tea gardens, perfect for a relaxing weekend trip surrounded by nature
Ooty
Image: Freepik
Mysore, near Bengaluru, has a lot of interesting history, colorful culture, and beautiful buildings-it's a great spot for a weekend getaway with palaces, markets, and nice views
Mysore
Image: Freepik
Nandi Hills, close to Bengaluru, has peaceful views, good weather, hiking trails, and historic sites, making it a nice place for a weekend escape
Nandi Hills
Image: Freepik
Lepakshi, near Bengaluru, is all about culture, ancient buildings, and quiet surroundings - a perfect weekend getaway for exploring and chilling out
Lepakshi
Image: Freepik
Chikmagalur, not too far from Bengaluru, is full of lush coffee plantations, misty hills, and peaceful vibes - a great place for a weekend of relaxation and nature
Chikmagalur
Image: Freepik
Kanakpura, near Bengaluru, is a great spot for a calm weekend surrounded by greenery. calm lakes, and exciting outdoor activities, offering a refreshing break from the city
Kanakpura
Image: Freepik
A hill station with picturesque valleys, waterfalls, and serene lakes, perfect for a peaceful weekend getaway
Kodaikanal
Image: Freepik
A wildlife enthusiast's paradise, Kabini offers thrilling jungle safaris and the chance to spot elephants, tigers, and other wildlife
Kabini
Image: Freepik
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Wayanad is a haven for nature lovers with its lush forests, wildlife sanctuaries and plantations of tea, coffee, and spices
Wayanad
Image: Freepik
