Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 23, 2024
10 Weird Maggi Dishes
An unusual blend of Maggi noodles and Oreo cookies, this dish offers a mix of contrasting textures and flavors
OREO MAGGI
Image: freepik
A fusion of street food and comfort cuisine, Maggi Golgappa surprises with its blend of crispy shell and savory Maggi filling
MAGGI GOLGAPPA
Image: Saharsh Twitter
Use Maggi as the crust by cooking and flattening it, then top it with sauce, cheese, and your favorite pizza toppings. Bake until the cheese melts
MAGGI PIZZA
Image: Destinationsonplate Instagram
Roast crushed Maggi in a tablespoon of oil then add chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, chopped chilis, Maggi masala packet, and a squeeze of lemon
MAGGI BHEL
Image: Home Bakers Instagram
Replacing rice with Maggi noodles, this dish offers a unique twist to the traditional Kheer recipe, sans the noodle spice mix
MAGGI KHEER
Image: Hunger Effect Instagram
Blending cooked spicy Maggi with milk, this creamy concoction challenges taste buds with its sweet-savory contrast
MAGGI MILKSHAKE
Image: freepik
Crunchy Maggi-coated balls filled with mashed potato, veggies, and gooey melting cheese
MAGGI PAKORA
Image: Taste of Girl Instagram
Replacing besan with cooked Maggi noodles, this dish offers an unexpected twist to the traditional stuffed chili peppers
BHARWA MIRCH MAGGI
Image: Imcurios Twitter
Use Maggi as the filling for spring rolls along with vegetables. Wrap and fry until crispy
MAGGI SPRING ROLLS
Image: fabulous flavours Instagram
Use cooked Maggi noodles as the filling for tacos, mixed with taco seasoning, vegetables, and a protein of your choice
MAGGI TACOS
Image: freepik
