Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 23, 2024

10 Weird Maggi Dishes 

An unusual blend of Maggi noodles and Oreo cookies, this dish offers a mix of contrasting textures and flavors

OREO MAGGI

Image: freepik

A fusion of street food and comfort cuisine, Maggi Golgappa surprises with its blend of crispy shell and savory Maggi filling

MAGGI GOLGAPPA

Image: Saharsh Twitter 

Use Maggi as the crust by cooking and flattening it, then top it with sauce, cheese, and your favorite pizza toppings. Bake until the cheese melts

MAGGI PIZZA

Image: Destinationsonplate Instagram 

Roast crushed Maggi in a tablespoon of oil then add chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, chopped chilis, Maggi masala packet, and a squeeze of lemon

MAGGI BHEL

Image: Home Bakers Instagram 

Replacing rice with Maggi noodles, this dish offers a unique twist to the traditional Kheer recipe, sans the noodle spice mix

MAGGI KHEER

Image: Hunger Effect Instagram 

Blending cooked spicy Maggi with milk, this creamy concoction challenges taste buds with its sweet-savory contrast

MAGGI MILKSHAKE

Image: freepik

Crunchy Maggi-coated balls filled with mashed potato, veggies, and gooey melting cheese

MAGGI PAKORA

Image: Taste of Girl Instagram 

Replacing besan with cooked Maggi noodles, this dish offers an unexpected twist to the traditional stuffed chili peppers

BHARWA MIRCH MAGGI

Image: Imcurios Twitter 

Use Maggi as the filling for spring rolls along with vegetables. Wrap and fry until crispy

MAGGI SPRING ROLLS

Image: fabulous flavours Instagram 

Use cooked Maggi noodles as the filling for tacos, mixed with taco seasoning, vegetables, and a protein of your choice

MAGGI TACOS

Image: freepik

