Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 11, 2024
10 Weird Phobias That’ll Amaze You
Optophobia is the fear of opening one’s eyes. Yes you heard it right, merely opening your eyes can be a nightmare for many people
Optophobia
Images: pixabay
It is the fear of dancing; even a thought or task that is minutely related to dancing can horrify people who are diagnosed with this phobia
Chorophobia
Images: pixabay
Geliophobia is the fear of laughter; basically, such people can neither be around laughing people nor they can laugh themselves
Geliophobia
Images: pixabay
This will shock you the most! It is the irrational fear of sticking peanut butter on the roof of your mouth
Arachibutyrophobia
Images: pixabay
Heliophobia is the fear of sunlight. Apparently, sunlight or even bright lights can trigger panic and anxiety attacks in such individuals
Heliophobia
Images: pixabay
Introverts will relate to this fear; it is a fear of dinner table conversations
Image : pixabay
Deipnophobia
Neophobia is the fear of new things, and because of this fear, individuals miss out on many opportunities and experiences in life
Neophobia
Image : pixabay
This phobia is related to the fear of relatives where meeting relatives or having a conversation with them can make such individuals extremely stressful and uncomfortable
Syngenesophobia
Image : pixabay
Ablutophobia
Image : pixabay
This is the fear of washing and bathing and the mere thought it can terrify such patients
You’ll surely be amazed at this one! It is the fear of chins, yes the lowest part of your face is a fearful body part for many
Geniophobia
Image : pixabay
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.