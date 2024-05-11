Heading 3

MAY 11, 2024

10 Weird Phobias That’ll Amaze You

Optophobia is the fear of opening one’s eyes. Yes you heard it right, merely opening your eyes can be a nightmare for many people

 Optophobia 

Images: pixabay

It is the fear of dancing; even a thought or task that is minutely related to dancing can horrify people who are diagnosed with this phobia

 Chorophobia 

Images: pixabay

Geliophobia is the fear of laughter; basically, such people can neither be around laughing people nor they can laugh themselves 

Geliophobia 

Images: pixabay

This will shock you the most! It is the irrational fear of sticking peanut butter on the roof of your mouth 

Arachibutyrophobia 

Images: pixabay

Heliophobia is the fear of sunlight. Apparently, sunlight or even bright lights can trigger panic and anxiety attacks in such individuals

 Heliophobia

Images: pixabay

Introverts will relate to this fear; it is a fear of dinner table conversations

Image : pixabay

Deipnophobia 

Neophobia is the fear of new things, and because of this fear, individuals miss out on many opportunities and experiences in life 

 Neophobia 

Image : pixabay

This phobia is related to the fear of relatives where meeting relatives or having a conversation with them can make such individuals extremely stressful and uncomfortable 

 Syngenesophobia 

Image : pixabay

Ablutophobia 

Image : pixabay

This is the fear of washing and bathing and the mere thought it can terrify such patients

You’ll surely be amazed at this one! It is the fear of chins, yes the lowest part of your face is a fearful body part for many

Geniophobia 

Image : pixabay

