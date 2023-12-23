Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 23, 2023

10 western sounding Indian Baby names

This easy to pronounce western-sounding Indian name means dawn, ray of light, or the first ray of sunlight

Ahaana

 Images Sources: Pexels

The name is considered to have Sanskrit and Spanish origins. It means protected by God or the noble kind

Alisha 

 Images Sources: Pexels

The Sanskrit meaning of this Indian name is creeper or jasmine flower. It also sounds similar to a popular western name Belle, which means beautiful in French

Bela 

 Images Sources: Pexels

This easy-to-pronounce, western sounding name is derived from the Sanskrit word “diya,” which means divine lamp, or heavenly light

 Images Sources: Pexels

Dia

This western sounding Indian name has multiple meanings, namely the Earth, cardamom tree, moonlight, or merriness

Ela 

 Images Sources: Pexels

It is a common English name with Indian origin which means beautiful and love

Gia

 Images Sources: Pexels

It means engrossed and attentive in Sanskrit. Leena is also one of the many names of Goddess Lakshmi

 Leena

 Images Sources: Pexels

Derived from the Sanskrit word “monik,” it means  the wise one

 Monica

 Images Sources: Pexels

Nina means darling, beautiful, or little girl. It is used by people of multiple faiths

Nina

 Images Sources: Pexels

Sonia means wise or golden, and is popular in western countries as it is easy to voice 

Sonia

 Images Sources: Pexels

