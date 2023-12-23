Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
December 23, 2023
10 western sounding Indian Baby names
This easy to pronounce western-sounding Indian name means dawn, ray of light, or the first ray of sunlight
Ahaana
Images Sources: Pexels
The name is considered to have Sanskrit and Spanish origins. It means protected by God or the noble kind
Alisha
Images Sources: Pexels
The Sanskrit meaning of this Indian name is creeper or jasmine flower. It also sounds similar to a popular western name Belle, which means beautiful in French
Bela
Images Sources: Pexels
This easy-to-pronounce, western sounding name is derived from the Sanskrit word “diya,” which means divine lamp, or heavenly light
Images Sources: Pexels
Dia
This western sounding Indian name has multiple meanings, namely the Earth, cardamom tree, moonlight, or merriness
Ela
Images Sources: Pexels
It is a common English name with Indian origin which means beautiful and love
Gia
Images Sources: Pexels
It means engrossed and attentive in Sanskrit. Leena is also one of the many names of Goddess Lakshmi
Leena
Images Sources: Pexels
Derived from the Sanskrit word “monik,” it means the wise one
Monica
Images Sources: Pexels
Nina means darling, beautiful, or little girl. It is used by people of multiple faiths
Nina
Images Sources: Pexels
Sonia means wise or golden, and is popular in western countries as it is easy to voice
Sonia
Images Sources: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.