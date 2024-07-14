Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
JUly 14, 2024
10 White water rafting spots in India
The Ganges River here provides various levels of rafting experiences, from gentle to challenging rapids
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Image: Pexels
Known for its remote and stunning landscapes, rafting on the Zanskar River offers an adventurous experience amidst the Himalayas
Image: Pexels
Zanskar River, Ladakh
Tons River, a tributary of the Yamuna, offers exciting rafting opportunities
Image: Pexels
Tons River, Uttarakhand
Rafting on the Beas River near Kullu and Manali provides both scenic beauty and thrilling rapids
Beas River, Himachal Pradesh
Image: Pexels
Teesta River offers rafting amidst the picturesque landscapes of Sikkim, with varying levels of rapids suitable for beginners to experienced rafters
Teesta River, Sikkim
Image: Pexels
Rafting on the Brahmaputra River takes adventurers through the pristine wilderness of Arunachal Pradesh
Brahmaputra River, Arunachal Pradesh
Image: Pexels
Located near Kolad, Kundalika River offers rafting experiences not far from Mumbai and Pune, with rapids created by dam releases
Kundalika River, Maharashtra
Image: Pexels
Barapole River in Coorg offers thrilling rafting experiences amidst lush greenery and moderate to challenging rapids
Barapole River, Karnataka
Image: Pexels
Bhagirathi River, Uttarakhand
Image: Pexels
Bhagirathi River, another tributary of the Ganges, offers exciting rafting experiences with stunning views of the Garhwal Himalayas
Kali River, Karnataka
Image: Pexels
Rafting on the Kali River in Dandeli offers a combination of adventure and wildlife spotting in the dense forests of Karnataka
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.