Heading 3

 Aditi Singh 

Travel

JUly 14, 2024

10 White water rafting spots in India


 The Ganges River here provides various levels of rafting experiences, from gentle to challenging rapids

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand 

Image: Pexels

Known for its remote and stunning landscapes, rafting on the Zanskar River offers an adventurous experience amidst the Himalayas

Image: Pexels

Zanskar River, Ladakh 

 Tons River, a tributary of the Yamuna, offers exciting rafting opportunities

Image: Pexels

Tons River, Uttarakhand 

Rafting on the Beas River near Kullu and Manali provides both scenic beauty and thrilling rapids

 Beas River, Himachal Pradesh 

Image: Pexels

Teesta River offers rafting amidst the picturesque landscapes of Sikkim, with varying levels of rapids suitable for beginners to experienced rafters

Teesta River, Sikkim 

Image: Pexels

Rafting on the Brahmaputra River takes adventurers through the pristine wilderness of Arunachal Pradesh

Brahmaputra River, Arunachal Pradesh 

Image: Pexels

 Located near Kolad, Kundalika River offers rafting experiences not far from Mumbai and Pune, with rapids created by dam releases

Kundalika River, Maharashtra 

Image: Pexels

Barapole River in Coorg offers thrilling rafting experiences amidst lush greenery and moderate to challenging rapids

 Barapole River, Karnataka 

Image: Pexels

 Bhagirathi River, Uttarakhand 

Image: Pexels

Bhagirathi River, another tributary of the Ganges, offers exciting rafting experiences with stunning views of the Garhwal Himalayas

Kali River, Karnataka 

Image: Pexels

Rafting on the Kali River in Dandeli offers a combination of adventure and wildlife spotting in the dense forests of Karnataka

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here