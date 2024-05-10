Heading 3

MAY 10, 2024

10 Wholesome Bengali recipes to try

Potato tossed in flavors of coconut paste, panch phoron, and mustard oil is worth trying

Bhapaa Aloo

Images: freepik

Prepare this dish with prawns cooked in spices and creamy coconut milk flavor for a delightful treat

Chingri Malai curry

Images: freepik

Enjoy this fish marinated in turmeric, mustard-poppy seed paste, and various spices is perfect to satisfy your tummy

Sorsebata IIish Mach

Images: freepik

Indulge in this comforting dish made with lamb marinated in the flavor of yogurt and cooked in mustard oil, almonds, and castor sugar

Bengali Lamb curry

Images: freepik

Savor this flavorful fish curry prepared with tender chunks of fish mixed with yogurt flavor and mild spices

Doi Maach

Images: freepik

Try this sizzling pan-fried eggplant dish mixed with aromatic spices and served with tomato chutney

Images: freepik

Baigun Bhajja

Bengali dessert made with thin crepes stuffed with coconut and jaggery filling for a sweet flavorful treat

Patishapta

Images: freepik

This Bengali dessert prepared with paneer or chenna surely melts perfectly in your mouth

Sandesh

Images: freepik

Chor Chori

Images: freepik

Enjoy this vegetarian dish made with veggies like brinjal, potatoes, pumpkin, and cauliflower 

Prepare this Bengali treat, Dhokar Dalna has marinated chana dal cakes with potato cubes dipped in thick gravy of hing, cumin seeds, and bay leaf

Dhokar Dalna

Images: freepik

