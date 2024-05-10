Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 10, 2024
10 Wholesome Bengali recipes to try
Potato tossed in flavors of coconut paste, panch phoron, and mustard oil is worth trying
Bhapaa Aloo
Images: freepik
Prepare this dish with prawns cooked in spices and creamy coconut milk flavor for a delightful treat
Chingri Malai curry
Images: freepik
Enjoy this fish marinated in turmeric, mustard-poppy seed paste, and various spices is perfect to satisfy your tummy
Sorsebata IIish Mach
Images: freepik
Indulge in this comforting dish made with lamb marinated in the flavor of yogurt and cooked in mustard oil, almonds, and castor sugar
Bengali Lamb curry
Images: freepik
Savor this flavorful fish curry prepared with tender chunks of fish mixed with yogurt flavor and mild spices
Doi Maach
Images: freepik
Try this sizzling pan-fried eggplant dish mixed with aromatic spices and served with tomato chutney
Images: freepik
Baigun Bhajja
Bengali dessert made with thin crepes stuffed with coconut and jaggery filling for a sweet flavorful treat
Patishapta
Images: freepik
This Bengali dessert prepared with paneer or chenna surely melts perfectly in your mouth
Sandesh
Images: freepik
Chor Chori
Images: freepik
Enjoy this vegetarian dish made with veggies like brinjal, potatoes, pumpkin, and cauliflower
Prepare this Bengali treat, Dhokar Dalna has marinated chana dal cakes with potato cubes dipped in thick gravy of hing, cumin seeds, and bay leaf
Dhokar Dalna
Images: freepik
