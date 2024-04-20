Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 20, 2024

10 wholesome Biryani recipes for dinner

From the streets of Hyderabad, this dum-style biryani is rich in authentic flavors, one of the most-loved biryani prepared with rice, onion, mint, and meat

Hyderabadi Biryani

Image Source: freepik

Indulge in delightful keema biryani made with spiced, minced meat, rose water, and dry fruits, perfect to satisfy your tummy

Keema Biryani

Image Source: freepik

For Awadhi mutton, cook the mutton to perfection with rice, and slowly cook it for a delighting and delicious Awadhi biryani

Awadhi Mutton Biryani

Image Source:  freepik

The Biryani loaded with a mix of chicken and rice, is surely a perfect burst of flavors

Chicken Reshmi Biryani

Image Source:  freepik

Paneer piece cooked with a mix of rice and spices, and covering it in a creamy texture, ideal for a special treat

Image Source: freepik

Makhni Paneer Biryani

This authentic chicken Biryani is quick and easy to cook with rice and chicken mixed with South flavors

Calicut Chicken Biryani

Image Source: freepik

Serve the classic Iranian Biryani by preparing it with succulent fish pieces cooked in spices, and nuts

Scheherazade Biryani

Image Source: freepik

Murgh Ki Kachchi Biryani

Image Source: freepik

Prepare this lip-smacking biryani with raw chicken pieces, marinated and cooked with rice in dum style, perfect for all chicken lovers

Chicken Biryani With Coconut Milk

Image Source: freepik

Try this tempting combination of spices, with chicken pieces and rice, loaded with coconut milk, making it a flavorful creamy treat

Microwave Machchli biryani

Image Source: freepik

Skip the usual chicken biryani and prepare fish pieces layered with rice and a burst of flavors 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here