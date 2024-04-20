Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
APRIL 20, 2024
10 wholesome Biryani recipes for dinner
From the streets of Hyderabad, this dum-style biryani is rich in authentic flavors, one of the most-loved biryani prepared with rice, onion, mint, and meat
Hyderabadi Biryani
Image Source: freepik
Indulge in delightful keema biryani made with spiced, minced meat, rose water, and dry fruits, perfect to satisfy your tummy
Keema Biryani
Image Source: freepik
For Awadhi mutton, cook the mutton to perfection with rice, and slowly cook it for a delighting and delicious Awadhi biryani
Awadhi Mutton Biryani
Image Source: freepik
The Biryani loaded with a mix of chicken and rice, is surely a perfect burst of flavors
Chicken Reshmi Biryani
Image Source: freepik
Paneer piece cooked with a mix of rice and spices, and covering it in a creamy texture, ideal for a special treat
Image Source: freepik
Makhni Paneer Biryani
This authentic chicken Biryani is quick and easy to cook with rice and chicken mixed with South flavors
Calicut Chicken Biryani
Image Source: freepik
Serve the classic Iranian Biryani by preparing it with succulent fish pieces cooked in spices, and nuts
Scheherazade Biryani
Image Source: freepik
Murgh Ki Kachchi Biryani
Image Source: freepik
Prepare this lip-smacking biryani with raw chicken pieces, marinated and cooked with rice in dum style, perfect for all chicken lovers
Chicken Biryani With Coconut Milk
Image Source: freepik
Try this tempting combination of spices, with chicken pieces and rice, loaded with coconut milk, making it a flavorful creamy treat
Microwave Machchli biryani
Image Source: freepik
Skip the usual chicken biryani and prepare fish pieces layered with rice and a burst of flavors
