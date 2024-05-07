Heading 3

10 Wholesome Oatmeal recipes to try

Enjoy these golden cookies filled with chocolate chips and wholesome oats, perfect to satisfy your sweet tooth

Chocolate chip oat biscuits

Images: freepik

A healthier version of the South Indian idli, these idlis combine oats, spices, and carrots for a nutritious start

Oats Idli

Images: freepik

Indulge in this French dessert, where rich chocolate is combined with nutritious oats for a guilt-free treat

Chocolate oat fondant

Images: freepik

Combine pumpkin and oats to bake this delicious cake that lets you enjoy flavorful desserts 

Pumpkin oats cake

Images: freepik

Enjoy the delightful mix of apples, cinnamon, and lemon topped with a crunchy oat layer

Oat Apple Crumble

Images: freepik

Bake these hearty muffins packed with the crunch of nuts and the health benefits of oats

Images: freepik

Oat and Nut Muffins

These nutritious ladoos made from oats and ragi flour are rolled in sesame seeds for an irresistible snack

Rago Oats Ladoo

Images: freepik

Enjoy these crispy crackers made with a healthy mix of flaxseeds, wheat flour, sesame, and oats

Whole grain crackers

Images: freepik

Oats Kheer

Images: freepik

Whip up this quick and easy Indian dessert featuring oats and a variety of dry fruits for a delightful treat

These granola bars are loaded with oats, nuts, honey, and cardamom, making them perfect for snacking

Elaichi Granola Bar

Images: freepik

