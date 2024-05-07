Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 07, 2024
10 Wholesome Oatmeal recipes to try
Enjoy these golden cookies filled with chocolate chips and wholesome oats, perfect to satisfy your sweet tooth
Chocolate chip oat biscuits
A healthier version of the South Indian idli, these idlis combine oats, spices, and carrots for a nutritious start
Oats Idli
Indulge in this French dessert, where rich chocolate is combined with nutritious oats for a guilt-free treat
Chocolate oat fondant
Combine pumpkin and oats to bake this delicious cake that lets you enjoy flavorful desserts
Pumpkin oats cake
Enjoy the delightful mix of apples, cinnamon, and lemon topped with a crunchy oat layer
Oat Apple Crumble
Bake these hearty muffins packed with the crunch of nuts and the health benefits of oats
Oat and Nut Muffins
These nutritious ladoos made from oats and ragi flour are rolled in sesame seeds for an irresistible snack
Rago Oats Ladoo
Enjoy these crispy crackers made with a healthy mix of flaxseeds, wheat flour, sesame, and oats
Whole grain crackers
Oats Kheer
Whip up this quick and easy Indian dessert featuring oats and a variety of dry fruits for a delightful treat
These granola bars are loaded with oats, nuts, honey, and cardamom, making them perfect for snacking
Elaichi Granola Bar
