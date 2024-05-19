Heading 3
10 Wholesome Sunday Food Dishes
Prepare this classic Punjabi dish with chickpeas mixed with onion, tomato, chilies, and spices served with hot Bhaturas
Chole Bhature
Image Source: Freepik
Indulge in this tasty Shahi Egg curry prepared with onions, garlic, fresh cream, yogurt, coriander, egg, and kasuri methi, paired best with paratha, rice, pulao, chapati, or biryani
Shahi Egg Curry
Image Source: Freepik
This go-to vegetable dish for a delightful Sunday is made with loads of veggies mixed with onion, cinnamon, cloves, ginger-garlic paste, and coconut
Kolhapuri Vegetables
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy this Punjabi Dal- a favorite Indian Dal perfect to pair with your Sunday meal as it tastes wholesome with naan, paratha, rice, or roti
Dal Makhani
Image Source: Freepik
Make your Sunday special with this yummy paneer kofta recipe prepared with fried paneer and potato kofta dipped in tomato gravy
Image Source: Freepik
Paneer Kofta
This Indian’s favorite dish is enough to make your Sunday delicious with some hot Rajma served with steamed rice, and onion slices
Rajma Chawal
Image Source: Freepik
For all the spicy and non-veg food lovers, try this special Chicken kadai dish cooked under 30-50 minutes
Chicken Kadai
Image Source: Freepik
Dive into the famous Rajasthani dish- Dal Baati, prepared with hard wheat balls and lentils mixed with loads of spices
Dal Baati
Image Source: Freepik
Paneer Butter Masala
Image Source: Freepik
Make your Sunday menu extra special with Paneer Butter Masala, a creamy and slightly mild spicy dish served with naan or roti
Prepare the tasty and spicy Aloo poori with aloo mixed with spices and paired with hot fried pooris
Aloo Poori
Image Source: Freepik
