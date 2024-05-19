Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 19, 2024

10 Wholesome Sunday Food Dishes

Prepare this classic Punjabi dish with chickpeas mixed with onion, tomato, chilies, and spices served with hot Bhaturas

Chole Bhature

Image Source: Freepik

Indulge in this tasty Shahi Egg curry prepared with onions, garlic, fresh cream, yogurt, coriander, egg, and kasuri methi, paired best with paratha, rice, pulao, chapati, or biryani

Shahi Egg Curry

Image Source: Freepik

This go-to vegetable dish for a delightful Sunday is made with loads of veggies mixed with onion, cinnamon, cloves, ginger-garlic paste, and coconut

Kolhapuri Vegetables

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy this Punjabi Dal- a favorite Indian Dal perfect to pair with your Sunday meal as it tastes wholesome with naan, paratha, rice, or roti

Dal Makhani

Image Source: Freepik

Make your Sunday special with this yummy paneer kofta recipe prepared with fried paneer and potato kofta dipped in tomato gravy

Image Source: Freepik

Paneer Kofta

This Indian’s favorite dish is enough to make your Sunday delicious with some hot Rajma served with steamed rice, and onion slices

Rajma Chawal

Image Source: Freepik

For all the spicy and non-veg food lovers, try this special Chicken kadai dish cooked under 30-50 minutes

Chicken Kadai

Image Source: Freepik

Dive into the famous Rajasthani dish- Dal Baati, prepared with hard wheat balls and lentils mixed with loads of spices

Dal Baati

Image Source: Freepik

Paneer Butter Masala

Image Source: Freepik

Make your Sunday menu extra special with Paneer Butter Masala, a creamy and slightly mild spicy dish served with naan or roti

Prepare the tasty and spicy Aloo poori with aloo mixed with spices and paired with hot fried pooris

Aloo Poori

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here