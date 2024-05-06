Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 06, 2024
10 Wholesome Veg Biryani recipes
Indulge in this black chickpea mixed with rice and creamy curry for a perfect burst of flavors
Kale Channe ki Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Savor exotic vegetables like carrots, beetroot, broccoli, french beans, and yellow and green zucchini, mixed with spices, and rice
Satrangi Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the fried paneer balls, made with crumbled paneer mixed with ginger-garlic paste, and bread crumbs, mixed with authentic spices, and rice
Paneer goli biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Dive into this wholesome Kathal biryani also known as Jackfruit biryani, cooked in dum style, for a delightful meal
Kathal Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare delicious makhani paneer biryani with paneer cubes, cooked in makhani gravy, with spices, and rice
Image Source: Freepik
makhani Paneer biryani
This Indian’s favorite rich biryani prepared with a mix of desi vegetables, rice, and whole spices, is enough to satisfy your tummy
Vegetable Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Try this delightful dish made with carrots, peas, and cauliflower mixed with rice, and aromatic spices, cooked to perfection on low flame
Veg Dum Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Packed with the goodness of olives, spices, and veggies, try out this flavorful biryani, perfect for enjoying your dinner
Zaitooni Subz Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Mushroom Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Experiment with this unique variant of biryani loaded with the goodness of mushrooms, cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaf, and star anise
The biryani featuring vegetables, whole spices, paneer, cheese, and gravy, is perfect to satisfy your taste buds
Veg Matka Biryani
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.