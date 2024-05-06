Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 06, 2024

10 Wholesome Veg Biryani recipes

Indulge in this black chickpea mixed with rice and creamy curry for a perfect burst of flavors

Kale Channe ki Biryani

Image Source: Freepik

Savor exotic vegetables like carrots, beetroot, broccoli, french beans, and yellow and green zucchini, mixed with spices, and rice

Satrangi Biryani

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the fried paneer balls, made with crumbled paneer mixed with ginger-garlic paste, and bread crumbs, mixed with authentic spices, and rice

Paneer goli biryani

Image Source: Freepik

Dive into this wholesome Kathal biryani also known as Jackfruit biryani, cooked in dum style, for a delightful meal

Kathal Biryani

Image Source: Freepik

Prepare delicious makhani paneer biryani with paneer cubes, cooked in makhani gravy, with spices, and rice

Image Source: Freepik

makhani Paneer biryani

This Indian’s favorite rich biryani prepared with a mix of desi vegetables, rice, and whole spices, is enough to satisfy your tummy

Vegetable Biryani

Image Source: Freepik

Try this delightful dish made with carrots, peas, and cauliflower mixed with rice, and aromatic spices, cooked to perfection on low flame

Veg Dum Biryani

Image Source: Freepik

Packed with the goodness of olives, spices, and veggies, try out this flavorful biryani, perfect for enjoying your dinner

Zaitooni Subz Biryani

Image Source: Freepik

Mushroom Biryani

Image Source: Freepik

Experiment with this unique variant of biryani loaded with the goodness of mushrooms, cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaf, and star anise

The biryani featuring vegetables, whole spices, paneer, cheese, and gravy, is perfect to satisfy your taste buds

Veg Matka Biryani

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here