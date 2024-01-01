Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
january 1, 2024
10 Winter Activities to try
Igloo camping is a great alternative. Igloos are easy and fun to build and can be quite sizable
Igloo camping
Image Source: Pexels
In the traditional version, you travel on a dog sled for several days through the snow with a band of huskies
Dog sledding
Image Source: Pexels
To teach children the beauty and diversity of snowflakes, it is a fun activity to make your own paper snowflakes
Make paper snowflakes
Image Source: Pexels
Sick of snowmen? Why not build snow animals? Choose your favorite animal and get building
Build snow animals
Image Source: Pexels
If you have a fireplace, get it started up and enjoy the one-of-a-kind smell that comes from a homemade fire
Build a fire
Image Source: Pexels
Having a snowball fight outside is fun. For children’s safety, you can use pom pom as a replacement for an actual snowball
Snowball fight
Image Source: Pexels
It feels refreshing as you go down the slopes in sparkling winter sunshine. It's good exercise, too
Skiing
Image Source: Pexels
For this, you’ll need a large flat surface, a few snowballs, a few sticks, and some imagination
Winter mini golf
Image Source: Pexels
There is a great feeling of speed, and it is a great alternative to skiing or snowboarding when the snow is not perfect
Snowkiting
Image Source: Pexels
Ice climbing is a growing sport, and with its combination of core strength and mastery of the techniques
Ice climbing
Image Source: Pexels
