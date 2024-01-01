Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle

january 1, 2024

10 Winter Activities to try

Igloo camping is a great alternative. Igloos are easy and fun to build and can be quite sizable

Igloo camping


Image Source: Pexels 

In the traditional version, you travel on a dog sled for several days through the snow with a band of huskies

Dog sledding


Image Source: Pexels 

To teach children the beauty and diversity of snowflakes, it is a fun activity to make your own paper snowflakes

Make paper snowflakes


Image Source: Pexels 

Sick of snowmen? Why not build snow animals? Choose your favorite animal and get building

Build snow animals


Image Source: Pexels 

If you have a fireplace, get it started up and enjoy the one-of-a-kind smell that comes from a homemade fire

Build a fire


Image Source: Pexels 

Having a snowball fight outside is fun. For children’s safety, you can use pom pom as a replacement for an actual snowball

Snowball fight


Image Source: Pexels 

It feels refreshing as you go down the slopes in sparkling winter sunshine. It's good exercise, too

Skiing


Image Source: Pexels 

For this, you’ll need a large flat surface, a few snowballs, a few sticks, and some imagination

Winter mini golf


Image Source: Pexels 

There is a great feeling of speed, and it is a great alternative to skiing or snowboarding when the snow is not perfect

Snowkiting


Image Source: Pexels 

Ice climbing is a growing sport, and with its combination of core strength and mastery of the techniques

Ice climbing


Image Source: Pexels 

