NOVEMBER 21, 2023
10 Winter dishes from across India
Made with mustard greens (sarson) and other leafy vegetables, it's a wintertime treat from Punjab
Sarson ka saag
Winter vegetables like yam, sweet potatoes, eggplant, fenugreek leaves, and surti papdi, are used to make this staple Gujarati mixed vegetable dish
Undhiyu
A rich and savoury soup with a healthy balance of nutrients provided by the combination of meat, veggies, and spices
Hyderabadi mutton shorba
The king of winter season desserts in North India, made with grated red carrots, milk, sugar, ghee, and nuts
Gajar ka halwa
A traditional Indian dish made with lentils and pearl millet, which is a winter crop and a wholesome whole grain
Bajra khichdi
Popular Bengali deep-fried poori filled with a spicy green pea filling, when fresh green peas are in season in the winter
Koraishutir kochuri
A North Indian sweet dish which has traditional significance during the winter and after childbirth. It is also offered as a prasad
Panjiri
Carrot pickle from Maharashtra made from fresh winter carrots in red chilli powder and mustard seeds
Gajarache lonche
Bengali rice pudding made with date palm jaggery, especially well-liked in the winter when fresh nolen gur is readily available
Nolen gurer payesh
Gond Ladoos are prepared with whole wheat flour, ghee, edible gum (gond), and a variety of nuts and seeds
Gond ke ladoo
