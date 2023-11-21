Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

10 Winter dishes from across India

Made with mustard greens (sarson) and other leafy vegetables, it's a wintertime treat from Punjab

Sarson ka saag 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Winter vegetables like yam, sweet potatoes, eggplant, fenugreek leaves, and surti papdi, are used to make this staple Gujarati mixed vegetable dish

Undhiyu 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

A rich and savoury soup with a healthy balance of nutrients provided by the combination of meat, veggies, and spices

Hyderabadi mutton shorba

Image Source: Shutterstock 

The king of winter season desserts in North India, made with grated red carrots, milk, sugar, ghee, and nuts

Gajar ka halwa 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

A traditional Indian dish made with lentils and pearl millet, which is a winter crop and a wholesome whole grain

Bajra khichdi 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Popular Bengali deep-fried poori filled with a spicy green pea filling, when fresh green peas are in season in the winter

Koraishutir kochuri

Image Source: Shutterstock 

A North Indian sweet dish which has traditional significance during the winter and after childbirth. It is also offered as a prasad

Panjiri 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Carrot pickle from Maharashtra made from fresh winter carrots in red chilli powder and mustard seeds

Gajarache lonche

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Bengali rice pudding made with date palm jaggery, especially well-liked in the winter when fresh nolen gur is readily available

Nolen gurer payesh 

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Gond Ladoos are prepared with whole wheat flour, ghee, edible gum (gond), and a variety of nuts and seeds

Gond ke ladoo

Image Source: Shutterstock 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here