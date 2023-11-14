Heading 3
10 winter drinks you should try
It is probably the most preferred beverages during winters
Tea
Image Source: Pexels
If you are a coffee person, cappuccino is the best option during cold mornings
Cappuccino
Image Source: Pexels
It tastes heavenly when served with whipped cream
Hot Chocolate
Image Source: Pexels
It is not only nutritious but also keeps you warm from inside
Badam Milk
Image Source: Pexels
A bowl of tomato soup is enough to encourage you to snuggle
Tomato Soup
Image Source: Pexels
Drink it every night before going to bed as it helps you get better sleep
Warm milk and turmeric
Image Source: Pexels
It might not be pleasing to your taste but it keeps you warm during winters
Kadha
Image Source: Pexels
Apple cider and cinnamon
Image Source: Pexels
This particular liquid not only tastes delicious but has several health benefits
You can start your winter morning by having warm water mixed with few drops of lemon juice
Warm Lemon Water
Image Source: Pexels
It is known for its zesty and hot taste due to ginger
Ginger Brew
Image Source: Pexels
