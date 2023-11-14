Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 14, 2023

10 winter drinks you should try 

It is probably the most preferred beverages during winters

Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

If you are a coffee person, cappuccino is the best option during cold mornings

Cappuccino

Image Source: Pexels 

It tastes heavenly when served with whipped cream

Hot Chocolate

Image Source: Pexels 

It is not only nutritious but also keeps you warm from inside

Badam Milk

Image Source: Pexels 

A bowl of tomato soup is enough to encourage you to snuggle

 Tomato Soup

Image Source: Pexels 

Drink it every night before going to bed as it helps you get better sleep

Warm milk and turmeric

Image Source: Pexels 

It might not be pleasing to your taste but it keeps you warm during winters

Kadha

Image Source: Pexels

Apple cider and cinnamon 

Image Source: Pexels 

This particular liquid not only tastes delicious but has several health benefits

You can start your winter morning by having warm water mixed with few drops of lemon juice

Warm Lemon Water

Image Source: Pexels 

It is known for its zesty and hot taste due to ginger

Ginger Brew

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here