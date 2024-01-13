Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
January 13, 2024
10 winter greens and grains to eat
Embrace the robust flavor and nutritional powerhouse of kale, a leafy green that thrives in winter. Whether sautéed, roasted, or tossed in salads, kale adds a burst of vitality to your meals
Kale
Mini cabbages with a sweet and earthy taste, Brussels sprouts shine when roasted to perfection. Packed with vitamins, they make a delightful winter side dish
Brussels Sprouts
This versatile green isn't just for salads. Spinach is a key ingredient for comforting soups, stews, and sautés, making it a must-have for winter recipes
Spinach
With vibrant stems and tender leaves, Swiss chard is a colorful addition to winter dishes. Sauté it with garlic or incorporate it into hearty casseroles for a nutritious boost
Swiss Chard
A winter breakfast classic, offer both comfort and nutrition. Create a cozy bowl of warm oatmeal with your favorite toppings like berries, nuts, and a drizzle of honey
Oats
Dive into the wholesome goodness of farro, an ancient grain that adds a chewy texture to soups and salads. Its nutty taste pairs well with various winter ingredients
Farro
A complete protein source, quinoa is a fantastic grain to incorporate into your winter diet. Use it as a base for grain bowls or toss it into salads for a nutritious crunch
Quinoa
Hearty and satisfying, barley is a grain that brings warmth to stews and soups. Its chewy texture adds depth to winter recipes, making it a staple for comforting meals
Barley
Acorn Squash
Roasted or stuffed, acorn squash is a winter gem. Its sweet and nutty flavor profile makes it an excellent companion to both greens and grains in a variety of dishes
A wholesome whole grain perfect for winter meals. Use it as a base for hearty grain bowls, pair it with roasted winter vegetables, or include it in soups and stews for a nutritious boost
Brown rice
