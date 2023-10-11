Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 11, 2023

10 winter holiday essentials

Acts as an insulator by trapping the body heat 

Thermals

Image: Pexels

Provides thermal insulation to keep your feet warm

Woollen socks

Image: Pexels

Lightweight and stylish that keeps you warm enough 

Cardigan 

Image: Pexels

Fashion statement and a saviour from the harsh cold

Jackets

Image: Pexels

The comfy topmost layer acting as a shield from the cold

Winter coats

Image: Pexels

To save your skin from becoming extremely dry due to the cold air

Moisturisers

Image: Pexels

Keeps your fingers from numbing and freezing off

Gloves

Image: Pexels

Acts as a fashion accessory and shields your head from the cold

Woollen caps

Image: Pexels

To keep your neck and face warm from the cold air

Woollen Scarves

Image: Pexels

To keep your hot beverages hot and your insides warm

Thermal flask

Image: Pexels

