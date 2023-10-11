Heading 3
OCTOBER 11, 2023
10 winter holiday essentials
Acts as an insulator by trapping the body heat
Thermals
Image: Pexels
Provides thermal insulation to keep your feet warm
Woollen socks
Image: Pexels
Lightweight and stylish that keeps you warm enough
Cardigan
Image: Pexels
Fashion statement and a saviour from the harsh cold
Jackets
Image: Pexels
The comfy topmost layer acting as a shield from the cold
Winter coats
Image: Pexels
To save your skin from becoming extremely dry due to the cold air
Moisturisers
Image: Pexels
Keeps your fingers from numbing and freezing off
Gloves
Image: Pexels
Acts as a fashion accessory and shields your head from the cold
Woollen caps
Image: Pexels
To keep your neck and face warm from the cold air
Woollen Scarves
Image: Pexels
To keep your hot beverages hot and your insides warm
Thermal flask
Image: Pexels
