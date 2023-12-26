Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 26, 2023

10 winter study hacks for students 

Prefer some warm beverages to stay cozy yet alert and attentive to your study material 

Warm Drinks 

 Images Sources: Pexels

Nutrient Snacks

 Images Sources: Pexels

Keep on intaking Nutritious snacks while studying to fight against the winter lethargy and maintaining energy levels 

Taking breaks at regular Intervals helps a lot. It don't make you feel bored and keep you more productive 

Regular Breaks

 Images Sources: Pexels

Keep your study area Warm by using a room heater or using a warm blanket 

 Images Sources: Pexels

Warm Place to Study 

Wear layered winter clothes to keep yourself warm and healthy. You can only study well if you are physically and mentally healthy 

 Wear Layered Clothes 

 Images Sources: Pexels

Regular exercise and Yoga will keep you motivated and focused towards your day

Exercise 

 Images Sources: Pexels

Group Study 

 Images Sources: Pexels

You can also prefer opting for Group study with your friends. It will make your study time enjoyable 

Time Table 

 Images Sources: Pexels

Make a schedule to follow during winters to manage your studies and other activities 

Relaxed and soothing music or instrumental sounds keeps your mind active during studies 

Music 

 Images Sources: Pexels

If possible, study in natural light or under soft sun rays. It will help you tackle winter blues 

Natural light

 Images Sources: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here