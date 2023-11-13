Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 13, 2023

10 Winter vegetables to try

Methi, or fenugreek leaves, are a winter favorite in Indian households. They add a slightly bitter and earthy flavor to dishes and are used in various curries, parathas, and the famous Methi Thepla

Methi (Fenugreek Leaves)

Image Source: Pixabay

Indian winters are incomplete without the vibrant orange carrots. They are used in Gajar ka Halwa, salads, and a variety of side dishes. Sweet and crunchy, they are a rich source of vitamins and fiber

Gajar (Carrots)

Image Source: Pixabay

Sarson, or mustard greens, are used to make the classic Sarson da Saag. This leafy green vegetable is a staple in North India during the winter season and is traditionally served with makki di roti

 Sarson (Mustard Greens)

Image Source: Pixabay

adishes are at their best in the winter months. The crisp and peppery taste of mooli can be enjoyed in salads, pickles, or even in stuffed parathas

Mooli (Radish)

Image Source: Pixabay

Bathua, also known as Chenopodium, is a nutrient-rich leafy green. It's used to prepare a variety of dishes like Bathua Raita and Bathua Saag

Bathua (Chenopodium)

Image Source: Pixabay

Turnips are a versatile vegetable that can be used in curries, stir-fries, and even in stuffed bread known as Shalgam ke Paranthe. They add a mild, sweet flavor to dishes

Shalgam (Turnip)

Image Source: Pixabay

Palak, or spinach, is another leafy green that thrives in the winter. It's used to prepare Palak Paneer, a creamy and nutritious Indian dish loved by many

 Palak (Spinach)

Image Source: Pixabay

Cabbage is a versatile and widely available winter vegetable in India, used in various culinary delights like sabzi, coleslaw, and stuffed parathas

Cabbage (Bandgobi) 

Image Source: Pixabay

Cauliflower is a versatile winter vegetable, used to make Gobi Manchurian, Aloo Gobi, or simple roasted cauliflower with spices

Cauliflower (Gobi)

Image Source: Pixabay

Peas are at their sweetest and freshest during the winter season. Matar Paneer and various peas pulao dishes are some delightful ways to savor these green gems

Peas (Matar)

Image Source: Pixabay

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here