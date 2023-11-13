Heading 3
10 Winter vegetables to try
Methi, or fenugreek leaves, are a winter favorite in Indian households. They add a slightly bitter and earthy flavor to dishes and are used in various curries, parathas, and the famous Methi Thepla
Methi (Fenugreek Leaves)
Indian winters are incomplete without the vibrant orange carrots. They are used in Gajar ka Halwa, salads, and a variety of side dishes. Sweet and crunchy, they are a rich source of vitamins and fiber
Gajar (Carrots)
Sarson, or mustard greens, are used to make the classic Sarson da Saag. This leafy green vegetable is a staple in North India during the winter season and is traditionally served with makki di roti
Sarson (Mustard Greens)
adishes are at their best in the winter months. The crisp and peppery taste of mooli can be enjoyed in salads, pickles, or even in stuffed parathas
Mooli (Radish)
Bathua, also known as Chenopodium, is a nutrient-rich leafy green. It's used to prepare a variety of dishes like Bathua Raita and Bathua Saag
Bathua (Chenopodium)
Turnips are a versatile vegetable that can be used in curries, stir-fries, and even in stuffed bread known as Shalgam ke Paranthe. They add a mild, sweet flavor to dishes
Shalgam (Turnip)
Palak, or spinach, is another leafy green that thrives in the winter. It's used to prepare Palak Paneer, a creamy and nutritious Indian dish loved by many
Palak (Spinach)
Cabbage is a versatile and widely available winter vegetable in India, used in various culinary delights like sabzi, coleslaw, and stuffed parathas
Cabbage (Bandgobi)
Cauliflower is a versatile winter vegetable, used to make Gobi Manchurian, Aloo Gobi, or simple roasted cauliflower with spices
Cauliflower (Gobi)
Peas are at their sweetest and freshest during the winter season. Matar Paneer and various peas pulao dishes are some delightful ways to savor these green gems
Peas (Matar)
