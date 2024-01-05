Heading 3
January 05, 2024
10 winter warmer drinks
Start with a timeless classic – hot chocolate. Indulge in the richness of velvety cocoa, topped with whipped cream or marshmallows, for the ultimate winter treat
Classic Hot Chocolate
Infuse your evenings with the aromatic spices of cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in a masala chai. This flavorful and milky tea will transport you to cozy winter nights
Masala Chai
A traditional green tea preparation that originated in the Kashmir region of India. This aromatic and spiced beverage holds cultural significance and is known for its unique blend of flavors
Kahwa
A luscious, comforting treat for coffee enthusiasts, made by blending rich espresso with velvety steamed milk and a swirl of indulgent caramel syrup
Creamy Caramel latte
A popular and nutritious beverage that is made from almonds and milk. It is a versatile and nourishing option that appeals to a wide range of tastes
Badam milk
Simmer apple cider with cinnamon sticks and cloves for a soothing, spiced apple cider. This non-alcoholic beverage is a quintessential choice for winter evenings by the fireplace
Apple Cider
Embrace the healing properties of turmeric in golden milk. Warm almond milk infused with turmeric, ginger, and a hint of honey offers a soothing and nutritious option
Turmeric Golden Milk
Capture the essence of winter holidays with a gingerbread latte. The warmth of ginger and the sweetness of molasses create a comforting beverage reminiscent of festive cookies
Gingerbread Latte
Peppermint Mocha
Combine the invigorating flavors of peppermint and the richness of chocolate in a peppermint mocha. This festive coffee drink is sure to lift your spirits during the winter season
A traditional Ayurvedic herbal concoction prepared by simmering a blend of spices and herbs in water. This therapeutic beverage is believed to boost immunity and provide relief from various ailments
Kadha
