Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
10 Winter wonderlands around the world
November 04, 2023
It is a charming hill station whose beauty lies in the Naini lake. It is one of the most visited destinations in India during winter
Nainital, India
Image Source: Pexels
It is one of those destinations where couples travel the most during winter. The Canary Islands is a heaven for adventure lovers
Canary Islands, Spain
Image Source: Pexels
It is a special winter holiday destination as you can visit St. Petersburg and the world-famous heritage museum
Russia
Image Source: Pexels
The panoramic natural landscapes and beautiful villages create a perfect image of a winter wonderland
Switzerland
Image Source: Pexels
The winter experience in Japan is breathtaking. You can attend snow festivals, and snow sports offer a magical experience
Japan
Image Source: Pexels
In winter, it is the best place to try hiking or skiing. You can even enjoy bike racing and ice skating in Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Image Source: Pexels
It is such a winter wonderland where you can spend your Christmas holidays as the country dives deep into the celebration
Czech Republic
Image Source: Pexels
The country looks pretty in the summer, but it’s during the winter months that makes you mesmerized
Norway
Image Source: Pexels
Amsterdam is for enjoying snow-shrouded canal views and cozy restaurants in peace during the winter season
Amsterdam
Image Source: Pexels
Although it looks pretty during summer, one cannot deny its beauty during the winter months, as it becomes a stunning winter wonderland
Canada
Image Source: Pexels
