Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle

10 Winter wonderlands around the world

November 04, 2023

It is a charming hill station whose beauty lies in the Naini lake. It is one of the most visited destinations in India during winter

 Nainital, India

Image Source: Pexels 

It is one of those destinations where couples travel the most during winter. The Canary Islands is a heaven for adventure lovers

 Canary Islands, Spain

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a special winter holiday destination as you can visit St. Petersburg and the world-famous heritage museum

Russia 

Image Source: Pexels 

The panoramic natural landscapes and beautiful villages create a perfect image of a winter wonderland

Switzerland 

Image Source: Pexels 

The winter experience in Japan is breathtaking. You can attend snow festivals, and snow sports offer a magical experience 

Japan

Image Source: Pexels 

In winter, it is the best place to try hiking or skiing. You can even enjoy bike racing and ice skating in Bulgaria

Bulgaria

Image Source: Pexels 

It is such a winter wonderland where you can spend your Christmas holidays as the country dives deep into the celebration

 Czech Republic

Image Source: Pexels 

The country looks pretty in the summer, but it’s during the winter months that makes you mesmerized

Norway

Image Source: Pexels 

Amsterdam is for enjoying snow-shrouded canal views and cozy restaurants in peace during the winter season

Amsterdam

Image Source: Pexels 

Although it looks pretty during summer, one cannot deny its beauty during the winter months, as it becomes a stunning winter wonderland

Canada

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here