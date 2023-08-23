Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 23, 2023
10 wonderful offbeat Islands in India
Image: Pexels
Little Andaman Island is one of the offbeat destinations in the Andaman Islands
#1
Beautiful Lakshadweep Islands is a set of 36 palm-laden coral islands. It is one of the amazing islands in the Indian Ocean
Image: Pexels
#2
Barren Island, the most easterly island of Andaman, is the only active volcanic island in India and also of South Asia
Image: Pexels
#3
The best place for diving and snorkeling near Goa is the Grand Island. It is famous for its exceptional scuba diving sites
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
The Great Nicobar Island is the largest in India and also one of the most beautiful of the Indian Ocean islands
Image: Pexels
#6
One of the best islands in India- Havelock Island, is also the largest island in Andaman
What makes Aggati Island one of the best islands in the Indian Ocean is its calm lagoons, coral reefs, and white sand beaches
#7
Image: Pexels
Neil Island located between Havelock and Rose Island, is another of the islands in the Indian Ocean
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Another island in the kitty of Lakshwadeep is Kadmat Island which will greet you with scenic views of the ocean. Also known as Cardamom Island, it is one of the most beautiful islands in the Indian Ocean
Image: Pexels
Munroe Island is a collection of 8-island clusters which is a fascinating network of water canals and this assists in integrating various water bodies in the particular region
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.