Mohit K Dixit

Travel 

MAY 06, 2024

10 wonderful places to visit in 2024 

Known as the Venice Of The North, Amsterdam is a beautiful city in the Netherlands. The city is crisscrossed with beautiful canals and lined with historic buildings and houseboats

 Amsterdam 

Visit Spain for its rich culture, heritage, and picturesque holiday destinations. Attending the La Tomatina festival should be on your bucket list for 2024 

Spain 

Japan can be a learning journey for you. The country has a variety of things to offer, from its wide history and samurai culture to modern technology

Japan 

If you are a K-pop or K-drama follower, Visiting Korea must be on your bucket list. The beautiful country is among the top tourist destinations these days

 Korea 

Thailand has been among the most visited tourist destinations in recent years. You can enjoy a relaxing time in Thailand's top spots

Thailand 

It is a beautiful country in Europe that attracts tourists for its picturesque environment, rich history, and beaches 

 Greece

The capital city of Indonesia, Bali, is a popular destination to visit this year. The city offers a lifetime experience to its visitors

 Bali 

It is a popular destination for lovers. You should consider visiting with your partner this year 

Switzerland

Italy

Hop onto the journey of Italy and visit all the top spots of the country. It has a delicious cuisine, culturally rich history, and heritage to offer 

If you have not visited India yet, it's time to make it happen. The country is known for its diversity, culturally driven people, and a great heritage of rich history 

 India

