Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
MAY 06, 2024
10 wonderful places to visit in 2024
Known as the Venice Of The North, Amsterdam is a beautiful city in the Netherlands. The city is crisscrossed with beautiful canals and lined with historic buildings and houseboats
Amsterdam
Images: Pexels
Visit Spain for its rich culture, heritage, and picturesque holiday destinations. Attending the La Tomatina festival should be on your bucket list for 2024
Spain
Images: Pexels
Japan can be a learning journey for you. The country has a variety of things to offer, from its wide history and samurai culture to modern technology
Japan
Images: Pexels
If you are a K-pop or K-drama follower, Visiting Korea must be on your bucket list. The beautiful country is among the top tourist destinations these days
Korea
Images: Pexels
Thailand has been among the most visited tourist destinations in recent years. You can enjoy a relaxing time in Thailand's top spots
Thailand
Images: Pexels
It is a beautiful country in Europe that attracts tourists for its picturesque environment, rich history, and beaches
Images: Pexels
Greece
The capital city of Indonesia, Bali, is a popular destination to visit this year. The city offers a lifetime experience to its visitors
Bali
Images: Pexels
It is a popular destination for lovers. You should consider visiting with your partner this year
Switzerland
Images: Pexels
Italy
Images: Pexels
Hop onto the journey of Italy and visit all the top spots of the country. It has a delicious cuisine, culturally rich history, and heritage to offer
If you have not visited India yet, it's time to make it happen. The country is known for its diversity, culturally driven people, and a great heritage of rich history
India
Images: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.