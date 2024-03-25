Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 25, 2024
10 Work family quotes
"When you start out in a team, you have to get the teamwork going and then you get something back"
#1
Image Source: freepik
"The best teams come together for the most challenging of tasks and become stronger as a result"
#2
Image Source: freepik
"I always say I’m not going to work; I’m going to play with my friends”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“When you have that respect from your teammates, it makes it a lot more comfortable”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“People are more likely to remember the great social interaction they had with a colleague than the great meeting they both attended”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“Coming together is beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success”
#6
Image Source: freepik
"The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team"
#7
Image Source: freepik
"Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people"
#8
Image Source: freepik
#9
Image Source: freepik
“The pleasure we found in working together made us exceptionally patient; it is much easier to strive for perfection when you are never bored”
“Motivation comes from working on things we care about. It also comes from working with people we care about”
#10
Image Source: freepik
