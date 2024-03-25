Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 25, 2024

10 Work family quotes

"When you start out in a team, you have to get the teamwork going and then you get something back"

#1

"The best teams come together for the most challenging of tasks and become stronger as a result"

#2

 "I always say I’m not going to work; I’m going to play with my friends”

#3

“When you have that respect from your teammates, it makes it a lot more comfortable” 

#4

 “People are more likely to remember the great social interaction they had with a colleague than the great meeting they both attended”

 #5

“Coming together is beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success”

 #6

"The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team"

 #7

"Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people"

 #8

 #9

“The pleasure we found in working together made us exceptionally patient; it is much easier to strive for perfection when you are never bored”

“Motivation comes from working on things we care about. It also comes from working with people we care about”

 #10

