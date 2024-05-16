Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 16, 2024

10 work friends quotes

“If you can’t afford a therapist, all you need is Slack and a work best friend”

#1

Image: Freepik

“You know you have a work bestie when work starts to come second”

#2

Image: Freepik

“Work friends make terrible bosses tolerable”

#3

Image: Freepik

 “I don’t know what’s worse—getting fired or my work bestie getting fired”

#4

Image: Freepik

“You know you have a work bestie when little treats start appearing at your desk” 

#5

Image: Freepik

“Work friends are kind of like siblings. They’re the only ones who can interpret your eye rolls when the boss leaves the room”

Image: Freepik

#6

“Putting your trust in a work friend helps you trust yourself more”

#7

Image: Freepik

“A work bestie is someone you never have to explain yourself to. They just get it”

#8

Image: Freepik

“Work friends are like portable vending machines. Every now and then, they would hand out snacks or drinks”

#9

Image: Freepik

“A work friend is almost the same as a partner in crime, but instead of doing actual crime, you’re stealing office supplies”

#10

Image: Freepik

