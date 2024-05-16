Heading 3
10 work friends quotes
“If you can’t afford a therapist, all you need is Slack and a work best friend”
#1
Image: Freepik
“You know you have a work bestie when work starts to come second”
#2
Image: Freepik
“Work friends make terrible bosses tolerable”
#3
Image: Freepik
“I don’t know what’s worse—getting fired or my work bestie getting fired”
#4
Image: Freepik
“You know you have a work bestie when little treats start appearing at your desk”
#5
Image: Freepik
“Work friends are kind of like siblings. They’re the only ones who can interpret your eye rolls when the boss leaves the room”
Image: Freepik
#6
“Putting your trust in a work friend helps you trust yourself more”
#7
Image: Freepik
“A work bestie is someone you never have to explain yourself to. They just get it”
#8
Image: Freepik
“Work friends are like portable vending machines. Every now and then, they would hand out snacks or drinks”
#9
Image: Freepik
“A work friend is almost the same as a partner in crime, but instead of doing actual crime, you’re stealing office supplies”
#10
Image: Freepik
