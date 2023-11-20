Heading 3

NOVEMBER 20, 2023

10 world cities famous for spirituality 

It is the epicenter of Hindu devotion, where pilgrims come to bathe in the Ganges, offer prayers, and cremate their dead

Varanasi, India

Image Source: Pexels 

The former capital of Japan has some 2,000 Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples, along with the iconic Golden Pavilion 

Kyoto, Japan

Image Source: Pexels 

Ubud is a sacred site in Indonesia. It promotes the Hindu principle of tri hata karana—Three ways to reach spiritual and physical well-being

 Ubud, Indonesia 

Image Source: Pexels 

Behind walls rebuilt by the Ottomans in the 16th century, Jerusalem contains holy sites for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam

Jerusalem, Israel

Image Source: Pexels 

The oldest civilization, Aboriginal people are the spiritual caretakers of Uluru - a 1,142-foot-high natural sandstone monolith 

Uluru, Australia 

Image Source: Pexels 

Sprawling across 500 acres, it is the single largest religious monument on earth. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu and it is meant to invoke Mt. Meru, the holiest of places in Hindu mythology 

 Angkor Wat, Cambodia 

Image Source: Pexels 

Called everything from “the last Shangri-La” to “paradise on Earth,” it is a tiny Buddhist kingdom nestled in the Himalayas between India and China

 Bhutan

Image Source: Pexels

Egypt is a land of profound majesty and mystery. It is among the best spiritual places of the world

Ancient Egypt 

Image Source: Pexels 

Perhaps no city epitomizes Greek mysticism better than mountainside Delphi. It is one of the top spiritual attraction places of the world

Delphi, Greece

Image Source: Pexels 

Mecca is among the top holiest places in Islam. It is revered as the birthplace of the Islamic prophet Muhammad in their holy book, Quran

 Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Image Source: Pexels 

