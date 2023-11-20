Heading 3
NOVEMBER 20, 2023
10 world cities famous for spirituality
It is the epicenter of Hindu devotion, where pilgrims come to bathe in the Ganges, offer prayers, and cremate their dead
Varanasi, India
Image Source: Pexels
The former capital of Japan has some 2,000 Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples, along with the iconic Golden Pavilion
Kyoto, Japan
Image Source: Pexels
Ubud is a sacred site in Indonesia. It promotes the Hindu principle of tri hata karana—Three ways to reach spiritual and physical well-being
Ubud, Indonesia
Image Source: Pexels
Behind walls rebuilt by the Ottomans in the 16th century, Jerusalem contains holy sites for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam
Jerusalem, Israel
Image Source: Pexels
The oldest civilization, Aboriginal people are the spiritual caretakers of Uluru - a 1,142-foot-high natural sandstone monolith
Uluru, Australia
Image Source: Pexels
Sprawling across 500 acres, it is the single largest religious monument on earth. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu and it is meant to invoke Mt. Meru, the holiest of places in Hindu mythology
Angkor Wat, Cambodia
Image Source: Pexels
Called everything from “the last Shangri-La” to “paradise on Earth,” it is a tiny Buddhist kingdom nestled in the Himalayas between India and China
Bhutan
Image Source: Pexels
Egypt is a land of profound majesty and mystery. It is among the best spiritual places of the world
Ancient Egypt
Image Source: Pexels
Perhaps no city epitomizes Greek mysticism better than mountainside Delphi. It is one of the top spiritual attraction places of the world
Delphi, Greece
Image Source: Pexels
Mecca is among the top holiest places in Islam. It is revered as the birthplace of the Islamic prophet Muhammad in their holy book, Quran
Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Image Source: Pexels
