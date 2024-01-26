Heading 3

10 World's expensive cats

   - The Savannah cat is a hybrid breed that results from crossing a domestic cat with a serval, a wild African cat. These cats are known for their exotic appearance and can be relatively expensive due to their rarity

Savannah Cat

   - The Ashera cat is claimed to be a hybrid of the African serval, the Asian leopard cat, and a domestic cat. They are known for their striking appearance and large size, contributing to their high price tag

 Ashera Cat

   - Bengal cats have a distinctive spotted or marbled coat resembling a leopard. High-quality Bengal cats with desirable markings can be relatively expensive

Bengal Cat

   - The Caracat is a hybrid breed created by crossing a caracal (a wild cat) with an Abyssinian or Chausie. These cats are known for their wild appearance, large ears and can be costly

Caracat

   - Siberian cats are known for their long, luxurious fur and friendly personalities. Some Siberian cats, especially those with championship pedigrees, can be relatively expensive

Siberian Cat

   - The Peterbald is a breed of hairless cat known for its slender build and distinctive appearance. Due to their unique features, they can be among the more expensive cat breeds

Peterbald

   - Ragdoll cats are known for their docile nature and striking blue eyes. High-quality Ragdolls with desirable color patterns can be on the higher end of the price range

 Ragdoll Cat

   - LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats and are considered a rare and unique breed. Their distinctive appearance can contribute to their higher cost

LaPerm Cat

   - Persian cats are known for their long, luxurious fur and distinctive flat faces. Show-quality Persian cats with desirable features can be relatively expensive

Persian Cat

    - Scottish Folds are recognized for their unique folded ears. Cats with this distinctive trait, especially those with desirable coat patterns, can be on the more expensive side

Scottish Fold

