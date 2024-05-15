Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
may 15, 2024
10 World’s Most Popular Summer Destinations
You can enjoy warm and sunny days strolling along the Thames River, picnicking in Hyde Park, and appreciating historic landmarks
London
Paris is an absolute beauty adorned with charming cafes, stunning architecture and an aesthetic vibe!
Paris
You can bask in Tokyo’s summer sunshine while enjoying cultural festivals, regal Japanese cuisine and serene temples
Tokyo
You can roam in this beautiful and historic city full with ancient ruins, delectable Italian cuisine and artsy streets
Rome
New York has a vibrant vibe with concerts, bars and restaurants sprinkled all over the city
New York
This picturesque spot is a perfect beachy getaway; adorned with stunning beaches, picturesque views and vantage points
Cancun
This is a perfect vacation spot for a family holiday because it is dotted with water parks, amusement zones and lots of other exciting stuff ideal for kids!
Orlando
You can relax and enjoy Vegas’s lively nightlife, high end shopping and other exhilarating adventures!
Las Vegas
This spot is a perfect spot for adventure enthusiasts as it offers various hiking and kayaking opportunities
Seattle
You can enjoy and immerse yourself in ancient history as you visit iconic landmarks, relax at charming seaside cafes and enjoy gobbling some traditional Greek cuisine
Athens
