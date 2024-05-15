Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

may 15, 2024

10 World’s Most Popular Summer Destinations

You can enjoy warm and sunny days strolling along the Thames River, picnicking in Hyde Park, and appreciating historic landmarks 

London

Image Source: Pexels

Paris is an absolute beauty adorned with charming cafes, stunning architecture and an aesthetic vibe! 

Paris

Image Source: Pexels

You can bask in Tokyo’s summer sunshine while enjoying cultural festivals, regal Japanese cuisine and serene temples 

Tokyo

Image Source: Pexels

You can roam in this beautiful and historic city full with ancient ruins, delectable Italian cuisine and artsy streets

Rome

Image Source: Pexels

New York has a vibrant vibe with concerts, bars and restaurants sprinkled all over the city

New York

Image Source: Pexels

This picturesque spot is a perfect beachy getaway; adorned with stunning beaches, picturesque views and vantage points 

Cancun

Image Source: Pexels

This is a perfect vacation spot for a family holiday because it is dotted with water parks, amusement zones and lots of other exciting stuff ideal for kids! 

Orlando

Image Source: Pexels

You can relax and enjoy Vegas’s lively nightlife, high end shopping and other exhilarating adventures! 

Las Vegas

Image Source: Pexels

This spot is a perfect spot for adventure enthusiasts as it offers various hiking and kayaking opportunities 

Seattle

Image Source: Pexels

You can enjoy and immerse yourself in ancient history as you visit iconic landmarks, relax at charming seaside cafes and enjoy gobbling some traditional Greek cuisine

Athens

Image Source: Pexels

