Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 12, 2024
10 worst flirting mistakes
You should look to know as much about them as they know about you, and not turn every instance into your own personal talk show
Not caring about the other person
If you're coming out too strongly, sharing details about your life that only your closest family and friends know about is weird
Oversharing
If in an early phase, you start coming up with little white lies that will make you seem more interesting, you'll end up stuck in a route you'll find it hard to get out of in the future
Pretending you are someone you're not
Bad, bad, bad! We cannot stress how bad it is to bring up your ex when you're talking to someone new
Talking about your ex
Stay humble; truly confident people don't feel the need to constantly scream how good they are. More often than not, it shows the opposite
Being cocky
Waiting days to text someone you like because you don't want to seem uncool or overeager can actually just send the message that you're not interested
Waiting too long to text
If you're on a date with them and start flirting with other people around, just to seem more desirable and unattainable, you're making a huge mistake
Inviting jealousy
Cheesy pickup lines can often come across as insincere or unoriginal. It's better to engage in genuine conversation and show real interest in the other person
Using cheesy or cliché pickup lines
Making assumptions about someone else's feelings
Jumping to conclusions about how someone feels or what they want without clear communication can lead to misunderstandings and misinterpretations
Trying to force a connection or moving too quickly can make the other person uncomfortable and may come off as intimidating
Being too aggressive or pushy
