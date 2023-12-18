Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 18, 2023
10 YA fiction books for teens
Venture into the dystopian world of Panem, where Katniss Everdeen must navigate a deadly competition in this gripping and thought-provoking series starter
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
Image Source: Instagram- scholastic
Join Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters in a heartwarming yet bittersweet journey that explores love, loss, and the beauty of being alive
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
Image Source: Instagram- johngreenwritesbooks
In a society divided into factions, follow Tris Prior as she discovers her identity and challenges the norms in this electrifying dystopian trilogy
Divergent by Veronica Roth
Image Source: Instagram- veronicaroth
Dive into the world of Lara Jean Covey as her life takes an unexpected turn when her secret love letters are accidentally sent out, leading to a charming and heartfelt story
To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han
Image Source: Instagram- jennyhan
Enter the gritty and intricate world of Ketterdam as a band of misfits undertakes a daring heist in this thrilling tale of adventure and camaraderie
Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
Image Source: Instagram- lbardugo
A page-turner that combines clever plot twists with well-developed characters, making it a compelling read for fans of mystery and contemporary YA fiction
The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Image Source: Instagram- authorjenlynnbarnes
Join Eleanor and Park on a nostalgic journey through the '80s, exploring themes of first love, acceptance, and the magic of mixtapes
Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell
Image Source: Instagram- rainbowrowell
Join Aristotle and Dante on a journey of friendship and self-discovery, exploring themes of identity, family, and love in this beautifully written novel
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
Image Source: Instagram- benjamin.alire.saenz
Immerse yourself in a lush and magical world as Feyre Archeron discovers the secrets of the faerie realm, blending romance and fantasy in this enthralling series
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Image Source: Instagram- therealsjmass
A heartwarming YA novel that takes readers on a journey through the enchanting landscapes of Italy. A delightful read, offering a perfect mix of romance, travel, and coming-of-age elements
Love & Gelato by Jenna Evans Welch
Image Source: Instagram- jennaevanswelch
