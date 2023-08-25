Heading 3

AUGUST 25, 2023

10 yoga asanas for full body workout

Image: Pexels

This posture stretches the hamstrings, strengthens the arms, shoulders and energizes the body

Downward dog

This asana strengthens the legs, improves posture, and promotes overall body awareness

Image: Pexels

Tadasana

This exercise engages the core, and strengthens the entire body including arms, shoulders, and abdominal muscles

Image: Pexels

Plank

This asana helps build strength in the legs, opens up the hips, and improves balance. It also helps build strength and endurance

Image: Pexels

Warrior II

Tree pose

Image: Pexels

This pose improves balance, improves focus, and concentration and strengthens the legs

Image: Pexels 

Chair pose

This pose strengthens the glutes, legs, and core muscles while also improving stability and balance

This pose strengthens the back, thighs, and hips. It helps stimulate abdominal organs and improves digestion

Bridge pose

Image: Pexels 

Also known as the boat pose, this exercise engages the core muscles and strengthens your abdomen. It also helps tone thighs and lower back

Navasana

Image: Pexels

Child's pose

Image: Pexels

 this pose provides deep relaxation, and stress relief to the mind and body

Image: Pexels 

Also known as bhujangasana, this pose strengthens the back muscles, and improves spine flexibility and mobility 

Cobra pose

