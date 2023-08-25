Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 25, 2023
10 yoga asanas for full body workout
Image: Pexels
This posture stretches the hamstrings, strengthens the arms, shoulders and energizes the body
Downward dog
This asana strengthens the legs, improves posture, and promotes overall body awareness
Image: Pexels
Tadasana
This exercise engages the core, and strengthens the entire body including arms, shoulders, and abdominal muscles
Image: Pexels
Plank
This asana helps build strength in the legs, opens up the hips, and improves balance. It also helps build strength and endurance
Image: Pexels
Warrior II
Tree pose
Image: Pexels
This pose improves balance, improves focus, and concentration and strengthens the legs
Image: Pexels
Chair pose
This pose strengthens the glutes, legs, and core muscles while also improving stability and balance
This pose strengthens the back, thighs, and hips. It helps stimulate abdominal organs and improves digestion
Bridge pose
Image: Pexels
Also known as the boat pose, this exercise engages the core muscles and strengthens your abdomen. It also helps tone thighs and lower back
Navasana
Image: Pexels
Child's pose
Image: Pexels
this pose provides deep relaxation, and stress relief to the mind and body
Image: Pexels
Also known as bhujangasana, this pose strengthens the back muscles, and improves spine flexibility and mobility
Cobra pose
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.