JUNE 28, 2023

Headline: 10 yoga asanas for healthy liver

Bhujangasana can avoid stiff back and enhances flexibility

Cobra Pose

Bow Pose gives stretch to the body and strengthens abdominal muscles and core

Bow Pose

The yoga asana relieves constipation and helps ease back pain

Pawanmuktasana

The pose improves blood circulation to the brain and stretches the calves and legs

Adho mukha svanasana

Seated forward bend pose

The Paschimottanasana improves overall flexibility and calms the nervous system

Boat pose

The Naukasana keeps the liver healthy, promotes weight loss, and strengthens muscles

The locust pose improves digestion and strengthens abdominal organs

Shalabasana

The Mandukasana helps to shed lower belly fat and improves digestion

Frog Pose

Garland Pose

Malasana stretches the lower body, tones abdominals, and aids digestion

The Balasana relaxes back muscles and increases blood flow to the neck

Child Pose

