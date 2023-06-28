Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 28, 2023
Headline: 10 yoga asanas for healthy liver
Bhujangasana can avoid stiff back and enhances flexibility
Cobra Pose
Image: Pexels
Bow Pose gives stretch to the body and strengthens abdominal muscles and core
Image: Pexels
Bow Pose
The yoga asana relieves constipation and helps ease back pain
Pawanmuktasana
Image: Pexels
The pose improves blood circulation to the brain and stretches the calves and legs
Adho mukha svanasana
Image: Pexels
Seated forward bend pose
Image: Pexels
The Paschimottanasana improves overall flexibility and calms the nervous system
Image: Pexels
Boat pose
The Naukasana keeps the liver healthy, promotes weight loss, and strengthens muscles
The locust pose improves digestion and strengthens abdominal organs
Shalabasana
Image: Pexels
The Mandukasana helps to shed lower belly fat and improves digestion
Frog Pose
Image: Pexels
Garland Pose
Image: Pexels
Malasana stretches the lower body, tones abdominals, and aids digestion
Image: Pexels
The Balasana relaxes back muscles and increases blood flow to the neck
Child Pose
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.