Priyanshi Shah
JUNE 20, 2024
10 You Are Not Alone Quotes
“You are not alone. You are seen. I am with you. You are not alone”
#1
“Just remember, you are not alone, in fact, you are in a very common place with millions of others. We need to help each other and keep striving to reach our goals”
#2
“Never forget that you are not alone. There are people who care about you and who want to help you, no matter what”
#3
“We all go through tough times but always remember, you are never alone. There are people who care and love you, even if they are not near you”
#4
#5
"Realize that you are not alone, that we are in this together, and most importantly that there is hope”
“Knowing that you're not alone really does make all the difference in the world”
#6
“We read to know we are not alone”
#7
“You are never alone; if you can talk to your conscience”
#8
“I want you to know that you are not alone in your being alone”
#9
“In a world where you can be anything, be kind. And remember, you are not alone”
#10
