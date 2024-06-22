Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 22, 2024

10 Yummy Dishes Bangalore is Known For

Crispy, buttery dosa stuffed with spicy potato filling. Served with coconut chutney and sambar

Benne Masala Dosa

Soft, fluffy idlis made from semolina, typically garnished with cashews and served with coconut chutney

Rava Idli

Large, soft idlis steamed on a flat plate, served with coconut chutney and sambar

Thatte Idli

Nutritious finger millet balls typically served with spicy sambar or mutton curry

Ragi Mudde

Rich, gram flour-based sweet, made with generous amounts of ghee and sugar

Mysore Pak

Combination of savory Khara Bath and sweet Kesari Bath. This is often enjoyed as a breakfast or snack

Chow Chow Bath

Spicy, flavorful rice and lentil dish that is cooked with vegetables and a special masala

Bisi Bele Bath

Tangy tamarind rice with peanuts that is enhanced with a variety of spices

Puliyogare

Obbattu/Holige

Sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and lentils that is often prepared during festivals and special occasions

Unique biryani served in a donne (areca leaf container) that is Known for its distinct flavor and aroma

Donne Biryani

