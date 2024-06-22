Heading 3
10 Yummy Dishes Bangalore is Known For
Crispy, buttery dosa stuffed with spicy potato filling. Served with coconut chutney and sambar
Benne Masala Dosa
Soft, fluffy idlis made from semolina, typically garnished with cashews and served with coconut chutney
Rava Idli
Large, soft idlis steamed on a flat plate, served with coconut chutney and sambar
Thatte Idli
Nutritious finger millet balls typically served with spicy sambar or mutton curry
Ragi Mudde
Rich, gram flour-based sweet, made with generous amounts of ghee and sugar
Mysore Pak
Combination of savory Khara Bath and sweet Kesari Bath. This is often enjoyed as a breakfast or snack
Chow Chow Bath
Spicy, flavorful rice and lentil dish that is cooked with vegetables and a special masala
Bisi Bele Bath
Tangy tamarind rice with peanuts that is enhanced with a variety of spices
Puliyogare
Obbattu/Holige
Sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and lentils that is often prepared during festivals and special occasions
Unique biryani served in a donne (areca leaf container) that is Known for its distinct flavor and aroma
Donne Biryani
