Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2024

10 Yummy Prawns Recipes To Try

Juicy prawns fried in coconut oil and mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, and fiery chilies, deliver a rich blend of flavors

Kerala fried prawns

Image Source: freepik

Tiger Prawns tossed with onions, chili, and white wine, served with a sweet orange marmalade sauce, offering a perfect blend of spice and sweetness

Spicy Prawns with sweet dip

Image Source: freepik

De-shelled prawns cooked in green chili, sriracha sauce, fish sauce, basil leaves, and crunchy onions, give a perfect burst of flavors

Spicy Sriracha Prawns with basil

Image Source: freepik

Medium-sized prawns coasted in lime juice, turmeric, fennel powder, and tamarind powder, dipped in suji and fried

Guilt-free Karwari Prawns

Image Source: freepik

Rice cooked with marinated ginger, garlic prawns, and aromatic spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves, giving a flavorful taste

Image Source: freepik

Prawn Pulao

A creamy curry made with coconut milk, cinnamon, fresh ginger, and yogurt, offers a soothing and aromatic twist 

Malai Prawn curry

Image Source: freepik

A spicy Goan curry cooked with a sour paste, onions, and cashew-based Goan feni, delivering a perfect blend of flavors

Prawn Balcho

Image Source: freepik

Prawn Pollichathu

Image Source: freepik

Kerala-style prawns cooked in lime juice, chili, turmeric, fenugreek seeds, and coconut oil, offering a delicious taste

Koliwada Prawns

Image Source: freepik

Fresh prawns dipped in flavorful batter with cayenne pepper, ginger, garlic, and lime juice, fried to a golden brown perfection

Marinated in a spicy garlic sauce, these prawns are a quick and easy option for a flavorful bite

Garlic Prawns 

Image Source: freepik

