Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 22, 2024
10 Yummy Prawns Recipes To Try
Juicy prawns fried in coconut oil and mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, and fiery chilies, deliver a rich blend of flavors
Kerala fried prawns
Tiger Prawns tossed with onions, chili, and white wine, served with a sweet orange marmalade sauce, offering a perfect blend of spice and sweetness
Spicy Prawns with sweet dip
De-shelled prawns cooked in green chili, sriracha sauce, fish sauce, basil leaves, and crunchy onions, give a perfect burst of flavors
Spicy Sriracha Prawns with basil
Medium-sized prawns coasted in lime juice, turmeric, fennel powder, and tamarind powder, dipped in suji and fried
Guilt-free Karwari Prawns
Rice cooked with marinated ginger, garlic prawns, and aromatic spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves, giving a flavorful taste
Prawn Pulao
A creamy curry made with coconut milk, cinnamon, fresh ginger, and yogurt, offers a soothing and aromatic twist
Malai Prawn curry
A spicy Goan curry cooked with a sour paste, onions, and cashew-based Goan feni, delivering a perfect blend of flavors
Prawn Balcho
Prawn Pollichathu
Kerala-style prawns cooked in lime juice, chili, turmeric, fenugreek seeds, and coconut oil, offering a delicious taste
Koliwada Prawns
Fresh prawns dipped in flavorful batter with cayenne pepper, ginger, garlic, and lime juice, fried to a golden brown perfection
Marinated in a spicy garlic sauce, these prawns are a quick and easy option for a flavorful bite
Garlic Prawns
