Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 17, 2024
10 yummy South Indian snacks to munch on
A crunchy snack made from rice flour and urad dal, spiced with sesame seeds and ajwain. Ideal for your mid-afternoon cravings!
Murukku
Image: Freepik
Made from raw bananas which are fried till golden brown and crispy, and seasoned with a variety of spices. Perfect for snacking anytime, anywhere!
Banana Chips
Image: Freepik
Savory doughnut-shaped snacks made with a variety of lentils, spices, and herbs. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside!
Medu Vada
Image: Freepik
A deep-fried snack made with lentils and rice flour, usually filled with a spiced potato mixture. Perfect for enjoying with a hot cup of tea!
Bonda
Image: Freepik
A light and flavourful snack made from boiled chickpeas or other legumes, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and coconut. Healthy and Scrumptious!
Sundal
Image: Freepik
A crunchy deep-fried rice cracker made with urad dal, cumin seeds, spices, and curry leaves. Perfect for munching any time of the day
Image: Freepik
Thattai
Sweet and golden-brown deep-fried balls made from rice flour, jaggery, lots of ghee, and coconut. A South Indian festive delight
Nei Appam
Image: Freepik
A deep-fried fritter made from a variety of flours, curd, coconut, and a range of spices. A monsoon comfort!
Goli Baje
Image: Freepik
Deep-fried dumplings made from fermented rice and urad dal batter, made in both sweet and savory flavors. A South Indian breakfast hit!
Paniyaram
Image: Freepik
A soft and steamed rice flour dumpling filled with a sweet mixture of coconut and jaggery. Perfect for your sweet cravings!
Kozhukattai
Image: Freepik
