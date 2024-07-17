Heading 3

10 yummy South Indian snacks to munch on

A crunchy snack made from rice flour and urad dal, spiced with sesame seeds and ajwain. Ideal for your mid-afternoon cravings!

Murukku

Image: Freepik

Made from raw bananas which are fried till golden brown and crispy, and seasoned with a variety of spices. Perfect for snacking anytime, anywhere!

Banana Chips

Image: Freepik

Savory doughnut-shaped snacks made with a variety of lentils, spices, and herbs. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside! 

Medu Vada

Image: Freepik

A deep-fried snack made with lentils and rice flour, usually filled with a spiced potato mixture. Perfect for enjoying with a hot cup of tea!

Bonda

Image: Freepik

A light and flavourful snack made from boiled chickpeas or other legumes, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and coconut. Healthy and Scrumptious!

Sundal

Image: Freepik

A crunchy deep-fried rice cracker made with urad dal, cumin seeds, spices, and curry leaves. Perfect for munching any time of the day

Image: Freepik

Thattai

Sweet and golden-brown deep-fried balls made from rice flour, jaggery, lots of ghee, and coconut. A South Indian festive delight

Nei Appam

Image: Freepik

A deep-fried fritter made from a variety of flours, curd, coconut, and a range of spices. A monsoon comfort!

Goli Baje

Image: Freepik

Deep-fried dumplings made from fermented rice and urad dal batter, made in both sweet and savory flavors. A South Indian breakfast hit!

Paniyaram

Image: Freepik

A soft and steamed rice flour dumpling filled with a sweet mixture of coconut and jaggery. Perfect for your sweet cravings!

Kozhukattai

Image: Freepik

