Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 15, 2024

10 yummy urad dal recipes to enjoy

Try this satisfying dish prepared by mixing urad dal and fresh methi leaves with spices like coriander, cumin, and red chili powder

Urad methi dal

Image: Freepik

This delicious urad dal halwa is made by roasting urad dal in desi ghee till it turns golden to perfection and adding sugar, milk, and cardamom for added flavors

Urad dal halwa

Image: Freepik

Prepare these delicious pan-fried patties with mashed urad dal, potatoes, spices, and fresh herbs for a perfect evening snack

Urad dal tikki

Image: Freepik

Satisfy your monsoon cravings with Urad dal Pakoras by turning urad dal into a thick paste, and mixing it with onions, spices, and veggies

Urad dal pakoras

Image: Freepik

This creamy curry is a perfect mixture of urad dal and kidney beans, prepared in tomato, and cream-based gravy

Dal makhani

Image: Freepik

These thin chillas are made by blending urad dal with flavorful spices, and cooking it till it turns golden brown

Image: Freepik

Urad dal chilla

Enjoy this crispy Urad dal bonda by combining urad dal with spices, onions, and fresh herbs

Urad dal bonda

Image: Freepik

Fill your tummy with these deep-fried urad dal kachoris, giving it a perfect crust, and tastes best with tamarind chutney

Urad dal kachori

Image: Freepik

Have a taste of traditional idlis with the hot idli made with soaked urad dal, rice flour, and spices

Urad dal idlis

Image: Freepik

The sweet is prepared by roasting urad dal flour in ghee, sugar, and cardamom, and then giving it a round shape 

Urad dal ladoos

Image: Freepik

