Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
july 15, 2024
10 yummy urad dal recipes to enjoy
Try this satisfying dish prepared by mixing urad dal and fresh methi leaves with spices like coriander, cumin, and red chili powder
Urad methi dal
Image: Freepik
This delicious urad dal halwa is made by roasting urad dal in desi ghee till it turns golden to perfection and adding sugar, milk, and cardamom for added flavors
Urad dal halwa
Image: Freepik
Prepare these delicious pan-fried patties with mashed urad dal, potatoes, spices, and fresh herbs for a perfect evening snack
Urad dal tikki
Image: Freepik
Satisfy your monsoon cravings with Urad dal Pakoras by turning urad dal into a thick paste, and mixing it with onions, spices, and veggies
Urad dal pakoras
Image: Freepik
This creamy curry is a perfect mixture of urad dal and kidney beans, prepared in tomato, and cream-based gravy
Dal makhani
Image: Freepik
These thin chillas are made by blending urad dal with flavorful spices, and cooking it till it turns golden brown
Image: Freepik
Urad dal chilla
Enjoy this crispy Urad dal bonda by combining urad dal with spices, onions, and fresh herbs
Urad dal bonda
Image: Freepik
Fill your tummy with these deep-fried urad dal kachoris, giving it a perfect crust, and tastes best with tamarind chutney
Urad dal kachori
Image: Freepik
Have a taste of traditional idlis with the hot idli made with soaked urad dal, rice flour, and spices
Urad dal idlis
Image: Freepik
The sweet is prepared by roasting urad dal flour in ghee, sugar, and cardamom, and then giving it a round shape
Urad dal ladoos
Image: Freepik
