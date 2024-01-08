Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 08, 2024

10 zucchini recipes to try 

Spiralize zucchini into noodles and toss them with a homemade pesto sauce

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto

Hollow out zucchini and fill them with a delicious mixture of ground meat, veggies, and cheese

Stuffed Zucchini Boats

Grate zucchini, mix it with some flour, eggs, and spices, then fry them up into crispy fritters

Zucchini Fritters

Fill bell peppers with a mixture of zucchini, rice, and cheese, then bake until golden

Zucchini Stuffed Peppers

Thinly slice zucchini, season with salt and pepper, and bake until crispy like chips

Zucchini Chips

Sauté zucchini with your favorite stir-fry veggies and a flavorful sauce for a quick and healthy meal

Zucchini Stir-Fry

Slice zucchini into rounds, top them with pizza sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings, then bake until bubbly

Zucchini Pizza Bites

Simmer zucchini with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth, then blend it into a creamy and comforting soup

Zucchini Soup

Zucchini Salsa

Dice zucchini, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro for a refreshing salsa

Thread zucchini chunks onto skewers, brush them with olive oil and herbs, then grill them until tender and slightly charred

Grilled Zucchini Skewers

