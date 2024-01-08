Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 08, 2024
10 zucchini recipes to try
Spiralize zucchini into noodles and toss them with a homemade pesto sauce
Zucchini Noodles with Pesto
Image: Shutterstock
Hollow out zucchini and fill them with a delicious mixture of ground meat, veggies, and cheese
Stuffed Zucchini Boats
Image: Shutterstock
Grate zucchini, mix it with some flour, eggs, and spices, then fry them up into crispy fritters
Zucchini Fritters
Image: Shutterstock
Fill bell peppers with a mixture of zucchini, rice, and cheese, then bake until golden
Zucchini Stuffed Peppers
Image: Shutterstock
Thinly slice zucchini, season with salt and pepper, and bake until crispy like chips
Image: Shutterstock
Zucchini Chips
Sauté zucchini with your favorite stir-fry veggies and a flavorful sauce for a quick and healthy meal
Zucchini Stir-Fry
Image: Shutterstock
Slice zucchini into rounds, top them with pizza sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings, then bake until bubbly
Zucchini Pizza Bites
Image: Shutterstock
Simmer zucchini with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth, then blend it into a creamy and comforting soup
Zucchini Soup
Image: Shutterstock
Zucchini Salsa
Image: Shutterstock
Dice zucchini, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro for a refreshing salsa
Thread zucchini chunks onto skewers, brush them with olive oil and herbs, then grill them until tender and slightly charred
Grilled Zucchini Skewers
Image: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.