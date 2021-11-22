JOYCE JOYSON
Nov 22, 2021
11 steps to ace Alia Bhatt's dewy makeup
Start by cleansing your face with a mild cleanser to prep the face for makeup
Cleansing
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
To get that glow-from-within look, mix your moisturiser with essential oil and apply by dotting it all over your face and massaging it in to create that damp skin effect
Hydrate the skin
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Follow it up by applying an aqua-based foundation and blending it well
Use aqua foundation
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Do not try to recreate the look using a matte or liquid foundation and even a BB cream, stick to the water-based foundation to get that hydrated glow
Things to keep in mind
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Apply concealer to hide blemishes, if any
Concealer
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia loves to go for light brown or beige tones for the crease. Apply silvery pink eyeshadow on the lids
For eyes
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Continue by using a kohl pencil from the outer corner of the eyes to the inner corner and top it off by applying lots of black mascara
Soft-defined eyes
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Groom the eyebrows by filling them in to get a defined look
On-fleek brows
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
First, do slight contouring under the cheekbones and jawline and buff it well. Next, apply a pink-hued cheek tint
Blush for a natural flushed look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Highlight the high points of your face and especially your cheekbones for the radiant shine. Spray a facial mist for the dewy look
Use a highlighter
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Finish off the entire look by applying a lip balm and top it over with a glossy pink hue
Glossy lips
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
