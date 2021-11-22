JOYCE JOYSON

11 steps to ace Alia Bhatt's dewy makeup 

Start by cleansing your face with a mild cleanser to prep the face for makeup

 Cleansing 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

To get that glow-from-within look, mix your moisturiser with essential oil and apply by dotting it all over your face and massaging it in to create that damp skin effect

Hydrate the skin

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Follow it up by applying an aqua-based foundation and blending it well

Use aqua foundation

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Do not try to recreate the look using a matte or liquid foundation and even a BB cream, stick to the water-based foundation to get that hydrated glow

Things to keep in mind

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Apply concealer to hide blemishes, if any

Concealer

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia loves to go for light brown or beige tones for the crease. Apply silvery pink eyeshadow on the lids

For eyes

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Continue by using a kohl pencil from the outer corner of the eyes to the inner corner and top it off by applying lots of black mascara

 Soft-defined eyes

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Groom the eyebrows by filling them in to get a defined look

On-fleek brows

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

First, do slight contouring under the cheekbones and jawline and buff it well. Next, apply a pink-hued cheek tint

Blush for a natural flushed look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Highlight the high points of your face and especially your cheekbones for the radiant shine. Spray a facial mist for the dewy look

Use a highlighter

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Finish off the entire look by applying a lip balm and top it over with a glossy pink hue

Glossy lips

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

