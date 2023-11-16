Heading 3
NOVEMBER 16, 2023
12 Jyotirlinga places to visit
Located in the vibrant state of Gujarat, it is considered as the first of the twelve prominent Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India
Somnath
Video: Gujarat Tourism's Instagram
Also known as Srisailam temple, it is situated in the picturesque landscapes of the Nallamala Hills in Andhra Pradesh
Mallikarjuna
Video: Andhra Pradesh Tourism's Instagram
Ujjain, the city of Mahakaleshwar is renowned for its stunning architectural design and the unique Bhashma Aarti
Mahakaleshwar
Video: MP Tourism's Instagram
Situated in Madhya Pradesh, Omkareshwar is one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas. The temple is uniquely shaped like the sacred Hindu symbol "Om"
Omkareshwar
Video: MP Tourism's Instagram
Baidyanath Jyotirlinga, situated in Deoghar, Jharkhand, is one of the most venerated of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva
Baidyanath
Video: Jharkhand Tourism's Instagram
Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, is situated in the lush greenery of the Western Ghats in Maharashtra. It is a fusion of spirituality and nature's splendor
Bhimashankar
Image Source: Pexels
Situated in Tamil Nadu, it is especially significant for Hindus as a pilgrimage site that is a part of the Char Dham
Rameshwaram
Image Source: Pexels
Nageshwara
Image Source: Pexels
Situated near Dwarka in Gujarat, this is the place where Lord Shiva vanquished the demon Daruka, according to the Hindu sacred epics
It is situated in Varanasi, UP. The pilgrimage site is often referred as Golden Temple due to its resplendent gold-plated dome
Kashi Vishwanath
Image Source: Pexels
Located in Nasik, Maharashtra; Trimbakeshwar is famous for a three-faced linga symbolizing Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma
Trimbakeshwar
Image Source: Pexels
It holds a special place for Hindus as the pilgrimage site is also a part of Char Dham Yatra. The Jyotirlinga is situated in the snow-clad mountains of Uttarakhand
Kedarnath
Image Source: Pexels
Situated in Aurangabad, Maharashtra; It is the last of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva
Grishneshwar
Image Source: Pexels
