Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

12 Jyotirlinga places to visit 

Located in the vibrant state of Gujarat, it is considered as the first of the twelve prominent Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India

Somnath

Also known as Srisailam temple, it is situated in the picturesque landscapes of the Nallamala Hills in Andhra Pradesh 

 Mallikarjuna

Ujjain, the city of Mahakaleshwar is renowned for its stunning architectural design and the unique Bhashma Aarti

Mahakaleshwar

Situated in Madhya Pradesh, Omkareshwar is one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas. The temple is uniquely shaped like the sacred Hindu symbol "Om"

Omkareshwar

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga, situated in Deoghar, Jharkhand, is one of the most venerated of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva

Baidyanath

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, is situated in the lush greenery of the Western Ghats in Maharashtra. It is a fusion of spirituality and nature's splendor

Bhimashankar

Situated in Tamil Nadu, it is especially significant for Hindus as a pilgrimage site that is a part of the Char Dham

Rameshwaram

Nageshwara

Situated near Dwarka in Gujarat, this is the place where Lord Shiva vanquished the demon Daruka, according to the Hindu sacred epics

It is situated in Varanasi, UP. The pilgrimage site is often referred as Golden Temple due to its resplendent gold-plated dome

Kashi Vishwanath

Located in Nasik, Maharashtra; Trimbakeshwar is famous for a three-faced linga symbolizing Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma

Trimbakeshwar

It holds a special place for Hindus as the pilgrimage site is also a part of Char Dham Yatra. The Jyotirlinga is situated in the snow-clad mountains of Uttarakhand 

Kedarnath

Situated in Aurangabad, Maharashtra; It is the last of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva

Grishneshwar

