Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 03, 2023

20-minute exercises for core strength

When it comes to working your core, not all ab exercises are created equally

Core workout

Take a look at this quick ab workout that'll blast your abs

Quick ab workout

This workout contains 7 exercises which are to be repeated for three rounds. Workout for 40 seconds and then take a 15-second break

Workout routine

Start in a low plank position with your core engaged. Then tap one knee down to the floor before returning to your original position and switching sides

Low plank knee taps

Clap unders

Start by laying on your back, engage your core to raise your head, neck, and torse off the mat as if you're doing a sit up

Low plank dips

For this exercise, start off with a low plank position. Engage your core, lower one hip down before rising it back to your starting position

Start by lying on your back with your arms and legs outstretched. Engage your core and lift one arm and one leg off the mat, touching your stomach before getting back to your starting position

Straight leg crunches

It is known as the spiderman plank, and works on the obliques

Wide tucks

In and outs

Start by lying on your back, place your hands behind your head. Raise your head off the ground, and raise your feet a few inches off the floor, tucking both legs in towards the body bending at the knee before straightening them out

Sit on a mat and engage your core as you lean backward, lifting your legs off the floor. Cross your legs & knot your hands together in front of the body. Twist your torso from side to side

Russian twists

