Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 03, 2023
20-minute exercises for core strength
When it comes to working your core, not all ab exercises are created equally
Core workout
Image: Pexels
Take a look at this quick ab workout that'll blast your abs
Image: Pexels
Quick ab workout
This workout contains 7 exercises which are to be repeated for three rounds. Workout for 40 seconds and then take a 15-second break
Workout routine
Image: Pexels
Start in a low plank position with your core engaged. Then tap one knee down to the floor before returning to your original position and switching sides
Low plank knee taps
Image: Pexels
Clap unders
Image: Pexels
Start by laying on your back, engage your core to raise your head, neck, and torse off the mat as if you're doing a sit up
Image: Pexels
Low plank dips
For this exercise, start off with a low plank position. Engage your core, lower one hip down before rising it back to your starting position
Start by lying on your back with your arms and legs outstretched. Engage your core and lift one arm and one leg off the mat, touching your stomach before getting back to your starting position
Straight leg crunches
Image: Pexels
It is known as the spiderman plank, and works on the obliques
Wide tucks
Image: Pexels
In and outs
Image: Pexels
Start by lying on your back, place your hands behind your head. Raise your head off the ground, and raise your feet a few inches off the floor, tucking both legs in towards the body bending at the knee before straightening them out
Image: Pexels
Sit on a mat and engage your core as you lean backward, lifting your legs off the floor. Cross your legs & knot your hands together in front of the body. Twist your torso from side to side
Russian twists
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.