2022 Yearly Horoscope
Kala Shanti Jyotish
DEC 28, 2021
Aries
2022 is the year when you will seem to be more in touch with your intuition and spiritual connection. Your attention will be given to financial matters during the second half of the year
Taurus
Taurus is in for a bit of luck, for 2022 promises to bring in a good spell of prosperity and positivity
Gemini
You will spend 2022 feeling full of content and grateful. Your mental health will be perfect this year and you will be in a good mood throughout the year
Cancer
While 2021 may have been hectic for you, 2022 is destined to be more relaxing. You might feel a little uneasy and restless as you wish to aspire to greater heights on the work front
Leo
2022 will be only about receiving love and feeling absolutely at home with your family and friends. You will experience positive changes in your loved ones that you have always wanted to see
If there was ever a year for windfall gains, then 2022 is it for Virgo. You will be hyperactive on the work front and wish to rush things
Virgo
2022 is lucky for you in terms of work and finances. Hence to get the full benefits of your good luck work as hard as you can this year
Libra
While you have been working hard in 2021 to succeed in your career, 2022 will bring you much solace. However, you must take time out for your loved ones and your relationship this year!
Scorpio
An entirely new, fresh and different work opportunity will open up for you in2022, which will bring a lot of fortune in the year itself
Sagittarius
2022 brings a slightly difficult time for Capricon, when it comes to your love life. However, this is a positive year when it comes to the work front
Capricorn
A lot of success and great health is on your way at their peak this year. Your love life will have you daydreaming and perfect throughout the year
Aquarius
Pisces couldn’t be more organised in 2022. While your emotions may be in flux, you shall approach 2022 with a calm and positive front
Pisces
