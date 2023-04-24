APRIL 24, 2023
2023 Glow-up recommendations
As we all have heard that over 60% of our body is water, hence there are numerous benefits that water has provided us. Water helps us in achieving skin clarity and since there are no calories in water, it helps us in weight control. You can also add Lemon and Ginger in it for flavor
Stay Hydrated
Eating healthy is one of the key points which will get you closer to the glow-up you desire. Try not to skip breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Eat more green veggies, fruits, and protein-based meals, and try not to eat after 7pm
Eat healthy
One of the most important points for a glow-up is perfect skincare. Wash your face at least 2 times a day. Apply face masks 2 to 3 times a week and exfoliate 1 to 2 times weekly. Also, do not pop your pimples, and use petroleum jelly on dry spots and lips
Skincare
In order to be your desired person and boost your confidence you also need to be hygienic and smell nice. Put lotion and deodorant after showering and you can also try out new perfumes and body spray
Smell good
Exercising helps in staying active and healthy. Things like joining a gym, cardio, home workouts, or going for a walk outside will keep you active and tone your body, it also plays a significant part in boosting your confidence
Exercising
To get that perfect shiny hair you need to wash your hair weekly (only if you have super dry hair), comb your hair twice a day, use a hair mask once every week, and apply baby oil when the hair is wet
Perfect Hair
Shower every day and exfoliate your body at least 1 to 2 times a week, make sure to use products that do not have harmful chemicals and preferably organic products which include natural ingredients
Be hygienic
Make sure to organize your closet and clean your room at least once a week. Make your bed every morning and get rid of clothes or things you do not use. Try to maintain a peaceful and productive environment
Clean Environment
Set boundaries with education, work, and prioritize your mental health. Cut off people who you think are bad for your mental health, start journaling about the things you are grateful for, and try avoiding social media as much as you can
Good Mental health
Know that you are unique and you do not have to compare yourself with anyone. Stop accepting your negative thoughts and always remember that your every little struggle is a step forward
Love Yourself
