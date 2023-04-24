Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

Lifestyle

APRIL 24, 2023

2023 Glow-up recommendations

Image- Pexels

As we all have heard that over 60% of our body is water, hence there are numerous benefits that water has provided us. Water helps us in achieving skin clarity and since there are no calories in water, it helps us in weight control. You can also add Lemon and Ginger in it for flavor

Stay Hydrated

Image- Pexels

Eating healthy is one of the key points which will get you closer to the glow-up you desire. Try not to skip breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Eat more green veggies, fruits, and protein-based meals, and try not to eat after 7pm

Eat healthy

Image- Pexels

One of the most important points for a glow-up is perfect skincare. Wash your face at least 2 times a day. Apply face masks 2 to 3 times a week and exfoliate 1 to 2 times weekly. Also, do not pop your pimples, and use petroleum jelly on dry spots and lips

Skincare

Image- Pexels

In order to be your desired person and boost your confidence you also need to be hygienic and smell nice. Put lotion and deodorant after showering and you can also try out new perfumes and body spray

Smell good

Image- Pexels

Exercising helps in staying active and healthy. Things like joining a gym, cardio, home workouts, or going for a walk outside will keep you active and tone your body, it also plays a significant part in boosting your confidence

Exercising

Image- Pexels

To get that perfect shiny hair you need to wash your hair weekly (only if you have super dry hair), comb your hair twice a day, use a hair mask once every week, and apply baby oil when the hair is wet

Perfect Hair

Image- Pexels

Shower every day and exfoliate your body at least 1 to 2 times a week, make sure to use products that do not have harmful chemicals and preferably organic products which include natural ingredients

Be hygienic 

Image- Pexels

Make sure to organize your closet and clean your room at least once a week. Make your bed every morning and get rid of clothes or things you do not use. Try to maintain a peaceful and productive environment

Clean Environment

Image- Pexels

Set boundaries with education, work, and prioritize your mental health. Cut off people who you think are bad for your mental health, start journaling about the things you are grateful for, and try avoiding social media as much as you can

Good Mental health

Image- Pexels

Know that you are unique and you do not have to compare yourself with anyone. Stop accepting your negative thoughts and always remember that your every little struggle is a step forward

Love Yourself

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here