Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 10, 2024

25th Birthday quotes

“As you celebrate your 25 years of awesomeness, remember that you are a masterpiece. So, keep defining your story”

#1

Image: freepik

“May this 25th birthday mark the beginning of an awesome chapter of your life”

#2

Image: freepik

“Congratulations! Enjoy your 25th to the fullest, as you have crossed the halfway mark to 50 ! Start enjoying your days of youth like a free bird. Let’s make your birthday memorable!”

#3

Image: freepik

“Sending you blessings of the Lord on your happy 25th birthday. Now you are a mature person, so make wise decisions in life”

#4

Image: freepik

“Leave a little sparkle everywhere you go – especially on your 25th birthday”

Image: freepik

#5

“Who knew 25 could look this good? Aging looks good on you”

#6

Image: freepik

“Happy 25th birthday! May you get wrinkles from laughing and not from aging”

#7

Image: freepik

“Do I need to blow 25 candles on my 25th birthday? LOL! My friends plan to give me 25 birthday bumps”

#8

Image: freepik

#9

Image: freepik

“Congratulations on your 25th birthday. Remember that you are too old to party hard with teenagers”

“Can’t believe you’re 25. Here’s to another year of amazing memories”

 #10

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here