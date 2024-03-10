Heading 3
25th Birthday quotes
“As you celebrate your 25 years of awesomeness, remember that you are a masterpiece. So, keep defining your story”
“May this 25th birthday mark the beginning of an awesome chapter of your life”
“Congratulations! Enjoy your 25th to the fullest, as you have crossed the halfway mark to 50 ! Start enjoying your days of youth like a free bird. Let’s make your birthday memorable!”
“Sending you blessings of the Lord on your happy 25th birthday. Now you are a mature person, so make wise decisions in life”
“Leave a little sparkle everywhere you go – especially on your 25th birthday”
“Who knew 25 could look this good? Aging looks good on you”
“Happy 25th birthday! May you get wrinkles from laughing and not from aging”
“Do I need to blow 25 candles on my 25th birthday? LOL! My friends plan to give me 25 birthday bumps”
“Congratulations on your 25th birthday. Remember that you are too old to party hard with teenagers”
“Can’t believe you’re 25. Here’s to another year of amazing memories”
